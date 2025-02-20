Electrician downs tools...for a world title fight

For the best part of a decade, South Yorkshire-born male boxers have struggled to land a world title. Part-time electrician Josh Padley can change all that on Saturday.

In an astonishing turn of events, the unbeaten 29-year-old from Armthorpe will find himself opposing American Shakur Stevenson, who won the WBC World Lightweight title last Summer and is regarded as one of the world's top fighters.

The 27-year-old Texan was originally slated to defend his belt against fellow American Floyd Schofield Jr on Saturday night on the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol II undercard at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh.

Schofield Jr was deemed medically unfit to compete and a late replacement was called in - the Doncaster man happy to accept the highly lucrative assignment.

He cemented his place on the Saudi show by sailing through a British Boxing Board of Control check weigh-in on Wednesday before flying out.

He'd barely had chance to pack his suitcase.

It is an awe-inspiring opportunity, although Padley, with THREE days' notice of the bout, will be a huge underdog in the 12-rounder.

Many observers call it a 'Rocky' moment in the sport's history.

Josh Padley celebrates upset win over previously unbeaten lightweight contender Mark Chamberlain on Sept. 21 Riyadh Season UK Launch at Wembley Stadium Photo by Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

While Jason Cunningham-trained Padley is 15-0, his only titles have been comparatively modest - the Universal Boxing Organization International belt and the Central Area title.

However, his exhilarating and unexpected win at Wembley stadium last year and his reputation for, fitness, agility, and fast hands hurled him up the WBC rankings.

Terri Harper, Denaby Main's WBO female lightweight champion, said: "He's been waiting for a big fight - hopefully he can cause an upset again."

Handler Stefy Bull said on social media: "Opportunity Knocks! Have gloves will travel, crazy 24hrs. He who dares wins."

Joe Hayden right and Josh Padley

He added it was a life-changing event and he tipped his hat to Padley, adding it was a "real fighter's fight."

Sheffield boxing coach John Fewkes said the opportunity showed how fighters should always keep themselves fit in case such incredible circumstances arrive.

He said online: "Go on Josh Padley. Boxers box. Stay ready. Be professional, Well done pal."

Three-division world champion Stevenson told TalkSPORT that he believed the South Yorkshireman's background : "Means he wants it a lot more than anybody else.

Josh Padley poster

“I’m gonna beat him up, though, that's what I'm going to do. I'll beat him up and let him know he's in there with an elite-level fighter.

“Honestly, I watched one round [of Padley fighting] and I said let's just make it happen. I'm willing to fight anybody.

“I know if it was me I would already be in the gym working and if I’m close to fighting weight then I'm ready to go.

“I respect him for what he's doing, but I would for sure be willing to do the same thing."