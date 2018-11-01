Eight-fight Sheffield boxer granted career-enhancing opportunity by Kell Brook

Kell Brook's sparring partner Anthony Tomlinson says he is learning from a master craftsman - and both boxers are enjoying the "brilliant" contribution of new trainer John Fewkes.

Tomlinson won the vacant Central Area Welterweight Title in September and a welcome spin-off has been to be asked to spar with former world champion Brook, in Fuerteventura.

Brook is in camp for a Sheffield Arena fight on December 8 and Tomlinson will be on the undercard.

For the unbeaten eight-fight Tomlinson, it is a huge opportunity to pick up tips from Brook.

Tomlinson told The Star: "The Fuerteventura trip came about from (promoter) Adam Etches contacting my manager Stefy Bull to spar and train with Kell.

"Both me and Kell are pushing our bodies to the limits. Training has included trackwork, treadmill work, bags, pads and we are sparring three times a week.

"The experience I am getting from this training is second to none and will take me to the next level in my career."

Tomlinson said Fewkes, who has stepped into the role normally associated with Dominic Ingle, is: "The lead trainer out here and he's doing a brilliant job at it.

"Sparring with Kell doesn't come easy and there isn't one person in this world that would say it does.

"But what I will learn and take from it will only better me for the future.

"The most important thing I would say I have learned from this is that I have that hunger and drive needed to take me to the next level."

Tomlinson has been pulled from a show at Doncaster Dome on November 24 explaining: "My manager received a phone call for me to box on the undercard of Kell Brook. This is going to be my chance to prove to everyone what I am made of!

"There are a few opponents in mind for me to defend my Central Area title against and I will fight anyone that my manager puts in front of me."

Tomlinson won his central area strap after a heavy knockdown of fellow Sheffielder Jayce Dixon.

"I haven't heard anything from him but want to wish him the best in his career" he said.

