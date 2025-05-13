Ebonie Jones set to spoil the GBM party

Steel City boxer Ebonie Jones is ready to wreck Sheffield promotional firm GBM Sports' hopes of piloting one of their fighters to become world champion.

Darnall-based Ebonie, trained by Steel City's Pearce Gudgeon, is the underdog to face reigning British and Commonwealth super bantamweight champion Tysie Gallagher on May 23.

Izzy Asif's GBM team has been grooming Tysie for the big time, and a win over Ebonie would assist that upward trajectory.

But there's a problem.

Ebonie, 27, is super confident she can pull off a victory over the more experienced campaigner - something she has done twice when the pair met as amateurs.

"This will be a GBM show, she signed with them and they look at her as their first world champion, so yes, she has more experience," she said.

"On paper, I know I am the underdog, but I believe I can beat Tysie, and she knows she will have her hardest fight yet.

"She might want to be a world champion, but she will have to get through me first, and I am confident that won't happen."

Stylish picture of Ebonie Jones by Liam Ford, LFJ Pics

GBM will soon have a shock in store, she promised.

Ebonie has been working hard at the Steel City gym.

Chantelle Cameron has left the boxing HQ; there are only a couple of other female boxers there, currently.

But 5ft 2ins Ebonie (6-0-1) says it is an inspiring place to train, with the likes of Dalton Smith and Liam Cameron in the stable.

Ebonie Jones on the bag Pic Connor McMain

She has sparred with male competitors too, like former European Bantamweight champion Thomas Essomba and unbeaten featherweight Brandon Scott.

Ebonie, who works at the Museum pub in Sheffield when she is not training or resting, has had a frustrating few months, with postponements.

She hasn't competed since a ten-round Commonwealth Silver bout against Kenyan Consolata Musanga in Portsmouth in September.

"It has been frustrating, but this will be my biggest fight to date, and while I have had a lot of setbacks and will change a lot of things.

Izzy Asif between Ebonie Jones and Tyside Gallagher Pic Connor McMain

"There is a lot of pressure on any challenger, but the pressure is only on me because I want to kickstart my career again and these belts open up a lot of opportunities."

Gallagher (9-2-0) is from Luton but is no stranger to South Yorkshire, winning her last fight against Tori-Ellis Willetts at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield last September.

The Jones-Gallagher fight is on the Terri Harper v Natalie Zimmermann undercard at Doncaster Rovers' stadium, a venue that excites former British army member Ebonie.

"I started boxing in big arenas (like Wembley Arena and O2) and then it's been small hall shows. The football ground is massive. I am looking forward to it."