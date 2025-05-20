Ebonie Jones aims to emulate Liam Cameron

Ebonie Jones has seen how hard graft, belief, and determination have turned Liam Cameron's life around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Steel City gym-mate (6-0-1) hopes she can mirror that in the female side of the sport, starting on Friday.

Ebonie is aiming to pull off a shock against reigning British and Commonwealth super bantamweight champion Tysie Gallagher (9-2-0) at Doncaster Rovers' stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would send her up the rankings and get in the mix for big fights, like Cameron has so successfully done.

Liam went from modest six rounders in 2023 and 2024 to face IBO light-heavyweight title winner Lyndon Arthur, before two moneyspinning bouts with Ben Whittaker.

Jones has watched his progress with pride and now wants a similar story for herself.

"These fights have changed Liam's life around and that is the same effect I want to see" she says.

"Belts mean opportunities, and maybe I'll get a promoter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearce Gudgeon and Ebonie Jones Pic Connor McMain

Ebonie's pro career started off on high-profile shows at Wembley Arena, twice, the O2 Arena and Glasgow.

In the last year, she's had two in smaller halls, and had to suffer postponements.

"The problem with small hall shows is that sometimes cancellations happen and, really, you are not getting paid very much.

"Money is not all it is about that but it makes life easier."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebonie Jones v Tysie Gallagher Tysie Gallagher Pic Bob Westerdale

If she wins on Friday and her stock rises, she hopes to follow Liam's path - he was snapped up by Frank Warren and has become much more financially secure.

"I need to beat Tysie for that kickstart and eventually aim towards a world title."

Ebonie is confident and in good shape. And much of that is down to her trainer Pearce Gudgeon.

"Pearce is not one to seek a public profile, but is very dedicated to his fighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He always has a good game plan and thinks of everything, so I don't have to.

"We have got a good bond, I trust him more than a trainer, he is a friend and you need someone in the corner like that.

"Before, I was rushing my work. I had a more aggressive style, but with Pearce I can box as well so I have a bit of both, working with controlled aggression.

"He makes me an all-rounder. He makes me more technically correct, and I can work better on the inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is the best person I have been on the pads with; he sorts all the sparring and shows you how to beat opponents."

Sparring partners have been included Rotherham's Kacie Doocey and Ireland's Kelsey Leonard and Thomas Essomba, the former European champion.

"It is hard sparring against Essomba, obviously," she says.

"His reactions are so much faster and so strong, you have got to be really on the ball with him.

"He shows you different things, it is useful, it is hard sparring, I am lucky."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Darnall-based boxer believes GBM Sports show headliner Terri Harper will win her WBO World Lightweight fight with Natalie Zimmermann.

"There is a lot of buzz around her, she is a very tidy boxer and strong. She wins that."