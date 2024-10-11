Dunn and dusted: Sheffield's Chloe crowned top female in US tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield's Chloe Dunn is the golden girl of amateur boxing after wowing judges at a prestigious tournament in America.

The 15-year-old from Upperthorpe was a gold medal winner at the Police Activities League event in Oxnard, west of Los Angeles, California.

It was her first international event and she swept the board, winning not only the top gong in the 50k female category but was also handed the accolade of being the best female boxer of the tour.

Chloe represents Sheffield City Boxing Club, which is affiliated with the Police Community Clubs of Great Britain, and was one of 10 boxers from the Sharrow gym.

Sheffield City Boxing Club including Chloe Dunn in America

Trainer Brendan Warburton said: "Chloe was the star of the show. Her training and performance turns heads.

"She has also become a role model at our gym, despite her age.

"Lots of younger girls want to be like Chloe and that is great, as she didn't have the best of starts in boxing, three years ago, but stuck at it, turned it around, and became an England national champion and our boxer of the year for this season.

"The tournament was a week long and she had to wait until the end to get her chance and beat Marley Guerra on points, a junior Olympic bronze medallist from Nevada.

Chloe leads the line up in California

"She is a determined boxer with a big heart, and a good set of skills. She is tidy - and she takes everything in her stride.

"She is going places and if she wants to do, she could turn professional in the future."

Brendan said the Upperthorpe southpaw would be competing in a National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs event next.

Chloe wasn't the only Sheffielder to get a podium place at the US tournament.

Gulleed Omar, second left, with his Sheffield City Boxing Club team in the US

"We had a cracking time, in all our boxers secured two golds, one silver and three bronze medals," said Brendan.

Gulleed Omar, 28, from Darnall, beat two Mexicans to claim his gold, defeating Warren Garcia in the final.

Hakeem Niwaz, 20, from Sharrow, won silver and there were bronzes for Manny Arno, 13, from Meadowhead, Hishaam Afeze, 15, from Darnall, and Aman Hussain, 16, from Nether Edge.

Around 800 fighters took part, from the UK, America, Mexico, India and Saudi Arabia .

Meanwhile, Sheffield City professional fighter Nohman Hussain, who has five wins to his credit and three knockouts, is expected to be back in the ring soon, but will eventually need an operation on his anterior cruciate ligament injury, said Brendan.

*Former Ingle world champion Johnny Nelson - whose boxing style sometimes divided opinion - has spoken about the importance of tackling mental health issues.

He posted: "Suicide is one of the biggest killers of men. And I genuinely believe part of the reason is because as men, we don't talk to each other.

"Women self medicate by confiding in friends, family and colleagues - sharing experiences and problems.

"It's not weak to struggle. We all have problems, it's why it's important to be kind.

"Because you truly never know what someone is going through" said Nelson, 57, who held the WBO cruiserweight title from 1999 to 2006.

"I was so fortunate to have a friend, mentor and coach in Brendan Ingle when I went through some of the hardest experiences in my life.

"I was publicly called a coward - not behind my back but to my face.

"There was a cartoon in a local newspaper with a man who had been in a coma for years so his relatives put the boxing on. He woke up to switch off one of my fights!

"We can all find a Brendan... it could be a neighbour, a work colleague, a complete stranger. Let's talk more... let's ask each other if we're ok."