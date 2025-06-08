Down but far from out: European glory for Callum Simpson

Callum Simpson is declared the winner over Ivan Zucco. Picture: Lawrence Lustig

Callum Simpson has well and truly carved his name into sporting history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His pulsating win over Italian Ivan Zucco, at Barnsley FC’s Oakwell stadium, brought him more than just a welcome addition of the vacant super-middleweight European belt to his trophy cabinet.

It reinforced his reputation as arguably Britain’s most popular boxer, in terms of direct ticket sales, and, more importantly, almost Saint-like status in his home town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley hasn’t produced as many boxing greats as other towns and cities, but Simpson can now top the list of the town favourites, which includes fighters of the class of Josh Wale, Robbie Barrett, Chris Saunders, Matty Askin, and Charlie Hardcastle.

Simpson, born in Barnsley in 1996, now boasts an unblemished professional record of 18 wins, 13 by knockout.

He had clinched the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles in August 2024 and now becomes a beacon of pride for the local community after an exhilarating bout which, frankly, could have gone either way.

It was a scrap that didn’t require being a fight fan to enjoy.

And one you could watch over and over again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zucco decked Simpson after only eight seconds. Picture: Lawrence Lustig

Zucco, 29, from Piemonte, Italy, was an excellent opponent, unbowed by the baying atmosphere of Saturday night and seemingly bent on finishing the fight early.

No one could have predicted he’d have forced Simpson to the canvas after just EIGHT seconds.

The South Yorkshireman rallied and played his part in a hugely watchable first round.

He started to pile in the upper cuts – a feature for the rest of the fight – but in round three was on the deck again after being clipped on the nose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpson puts down Zucco. Picture: Lawrence Lustig

Simpson seemed almost too eager to make amends and, despite a flurry of assaults, was struggling to land the cleanest of shots.

The bumper Oakwell crowd sensed that a knockout was on the cards...but who was going to deliver it?

Callum – fuelled, he said later, by thoughts of his late younger sister – was getting stronger and Zucco struggled to match his relentless pace and resilience.

The uppercuts broke the Italian down; he went down three times in the 10th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Johnson beat Harley Collison. Picture: Lawrence Lustig

He had nothing left, and Simpson was installed as the new champion.

The home boy told the crowd he was proud to have brought European glory to his home town – and the fans were delirious that he had done so.

He recognised it had been far from a perfect performance, but said: “Maybe I needed that.

“I was never going to stop, I train too hard to give in,” Simpson said. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would have been easy after getting knocked down twice in the first four rounds to give in, but I’ve got that Yorkshire grit.

“I was never going to give up.”

Later, his social media feed added a similar sentiment: “Champions aren’t born. They’re made through perseverance, grit, and the refusal to quit.”

Also on the Boxxer-promoted card…

Lancashire’s Mark Jeffers – who had designs on Simpson’s super middleweight trophy haul, fell down the ratings with a points’ loss to Sean Hemphill.

Super lightweight Adam Azim, long been touted as a high-profile opponent for Sheffield’s Dalton Smith, never got the chance to take on Mexican Eliot Chavez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chavez was axed after concerns raised by The Mexican Boxing Commission relating to his use of a sauna to make weight – a practice that is prohibited by the board.

Of more local importance, Steel City-based Thomas Essomba was a late replacement for injured Lyon Woodstock, to lock horns with featherweight Rhys Edwards. He was pipped on points and later drew the curtain on a tremendous career, aged 37.

Ingle light heavyweight Red Johnson, 28, collected a points win in his six-rounder with Harley Collison, from Southampton. It was his ninth consecutive victory.