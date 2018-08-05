Double victory joy for South Yorkshire boxers Nav Mansouri and Jordan Gill

Have your say

Rotherham-born super welterweight Nav Mansouri chalked up his third win on Spanish soil and his 18th career victory at the weekend.

The 29-year-old boxer, whose previous record was W17 L1 D2, won a unanimous points victory over Madrid-based Mamadou Goita, 26, who had a W5 L9 D2 record.

Former English champion Mansouri had gone into the fight saying he was: ‘Ready for war’ and while he couldn’t stop Goita, who born in Mali in West Africa, he did enough to impress a decent-sized audience at the Marbella Palacio de Congresos, Marbella.

It was Nav’s second successful outing this year - he is establishing quite a fan base in Andalucía.

He loves campaigning there - but also has an eye on returning to England for title fights - he has his ambitions on collecting British and Commonwealth straps.

Interestingly, promotion company MTK Global tweeted: “A homecoming next for one of Yorkshire’s finest?”

Meanwhile, Rotherham-trained Jordan Gill put on a show-stopping exhibition at the Ice Arena Wales, Cardiff.

In a super featherweight contest scheduled for eight rounds he stopped his opponent David Bernain round one.

He connected first with a right hand whch seriously wobbled Bernain, and then soon finished the job off with a left uppercut.

Promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted: “Routine win for @_JordanGill - deal done for him to fight Ryan Doyle for the Commonwealth title in October.”

Trainer Dave Coldwell added that the victory capped “off a brilliant first year at the Coldwell Gym.

He’s warmed up, now the fire is lit.. Commonwealth Title showdown next!”

nDarfield’s Robbie Barrett (W16 L3 D1) will face Ellesmere Port’s Matthew Fagan (W12 L3) for the vacant IBF Europe Lightweight title Barnsley Metrodome October 5, it has been confirmed.

The show is headline by Josh Wale v Toto Helebhe.