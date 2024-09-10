What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

Boxer Maxi Hughes will certainly be hoping so.

His trips to Sin City in March were something of a disaster, with him being the subject of a bizarre deportation from the country, only to return and be knocked out in four rounds.

The South Yorkshireman will be back campaigning, in Sheffield on September 27, for the first time since that painful experience.

He hopes a win over Greek rival Efstathios Antonas will close the door on the episode and set him up on a pathway to regaining his world lightweight title.

Doncaster's Hughes will certainly be glad to have a comparatively simple journey to a local venue, the Park Community Arena, in Sheffield's east end.

His last two fights were over the Atlantic. And both had negative outcomes.

First, he lost his IBO World Lightweight crown to George Kambosos Jr in 2023 and then was KO'd by William Zepeda Segura in a title eliminator at the Chelsea Ballroom, Las Vegas.

Defeated Maxi Hughes, pictured by Mikey Williams

His first fight in the US, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, saw him lose his IBO belt to Australian George Kambosos Jr on a hotly-disputed majority decision.

A year later he insists: "I don't put that down as a loss, the title got stolen from me.

"The fight result was a disgrace, I boxed his ears off, I still get messages now even though it was over a year ago; they can't believe what happened. I was majorly robbed, the judges had a nightmare."

Maxi, aged 34, says he and his team officially challenged the decision.

Maxi Hughes Pic by Mark Robinson Matchroom

"The fight was re-scored by an independent panel and they told us that the result would have been different, the original judges got it wrong.

"They moved me up the rankings allowing me to fight a final eliminator against William Zepeda Segura, a Mexican knockout artist who nobody was queuing up to fight."

That was set for March 16 at the Chelsea Ballroom, Las Vegas.

"I tried to get to Vegas two weeks before the fight to get acclimatised - but got deported as soon as I arrived.

Las Vegas

"A Homeland Security guy on passport control said I didn't have the correct visa to earn money in the US, although my lawyers had insisted I had.

"They took my phone off me so I couldn't call my lawyer in New York, pretty much arrested me, put me in a cell searched me down as though I am a criminal.

"When the plane I'd flown out from London on was ready to fly back I was back on it - I had been in Vegas about an hour and a half!"

Determined to make his boxing appointment, he went to London and Belfast to renew his visa accreditation and returned to Nevada just four days before the duel.

"I kept telling myself I was not tired but I was. I don't use it as an excuse, though, it was me who decided to get in the ring with him. It didn't go well."

The South Yorkshire southpaw was stopped in four rounds and after his awful experience in the States, pondered on whether to continue professional boxing.

"I knew I'd not got long left, I am approaching the back end, but I wanted to keep going just a bit longer, so I have no regrets.

"Even though I got filled in by Zepeda I know I have something to prove at world level and if I can get the opportunity like another run at it."

That starts on September 27, against Antonas, on Izzy Asif's busy card headlined by Shakiel Thompson.

Maxi, formerly of Rossington now living in Haxey, said: "Forget Vegas, I just want to box like my usual self.

"That's about skill and accuracy and being back to winning ways."