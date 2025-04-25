Dennis Hobson's views on Eubank Jr's weight safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield boxing promoter Dennis Hobson has revealed his thoughts and health concerns over the safety of Chris Eubank Jr fighting Conor Benn, this weekend.

Eubank Jr is having to "boil" himself down to 160lbs for the grudge match and admits it has been a painful process.

He will be fined if he rehydrates more than 10lbs on Saturday morning, too.

His father, who has experienced several boxing tragedies in the past, is bitterly against the contest taking place on safety grounds.

He says: “My son coming down from 168lb to 160lb puts his life in danger.

"Junior is now 35 and trying to get down to 160lb and I know what that feels like. I know about the dehydration and the damage it does to fighters."

Eubank Jr's promoter Ben Shalom admits it is a "push" to reach the threshold.

Asked by The Star about Saturday's highly-publicised bout at Tottenham, Hobson said: "I think if Eubank is weight-drained then it could be a big factor.

"But if he’s had enough time to get the best nutrition so he makes the weight safely, then I think he’ll win.

"I don’t like how he’s been pushed to make a certain weight and the Benn camp are trying to get an advantage.

"I can understand why his Dad is kicking off, thinking it’s dangerous...but there have been catch-weight fights for years.

"I fancy Eubank if he gets past four or five rounds, I think he’ll be too experienced and too big, but it could be rocky for him for the first few rounds.

"Benn will be ferocious at the start but Eubank will start catching him as he’s coming in.

"He’s smart enough to do that, soften him up and I think he wins on points or a late stoppage."

Eubank Jr and Snr have been estranged for some time now.

The father said: "I would be in my son’s corner if he was fighting at the right weight.

"But it mocks everything I stand for and fought for.

“I am a dad. I am a protector, I am trying to steer him in the right direction."

His son insists he will be representing the family name and "doing us proud."

And Junior wants to patch up their fractured relationship after the fight at Spurs' stadium, which will attract 65,000 fans and millions of viewers.

Meanwhile, Sheffield's former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook claims that he'd be willing to take on the winner.