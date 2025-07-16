Dennis Hobson eyes new Sheffield world champion

Dennis Hobson is already making plans for the next world champion addition to his stable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield businessman has helped guide the careers of the likes of Clinton Woods, Ricky Hatton, Jamie McDonnell, Stuart Hall, David Haye, and Carl Thompson.

Now he hopes Nicola Hopewell, who trains at Riley's gym in Handsworth, will beat reigning champion Marie Connan for the IBO World Flyweight title on his Skate Central show on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been pleasantly surprised with Nicola because when I first saw her, I thought she was a game kid who was probably going to win a British title... but she’s improved so much.

"I’ve been really impressed with her, and she can fight and box. She’s got a good team around her in Robert Riley and Ebanie Bridges, who should hopefully get the best out of her."

The Sheffield-trained athlete hails from Worksop, and Hobson says: "We’ve managed to get her home territory so she’s in her own backyard, in a sense.

"She’s a big Sheffield United fan, so there should be quite a few fans there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been looking forward to it because I think, hopefully, we’ll get another world champion on our CV.

Nicola Hopewell and Ebanie Bridges

"I think she can win, and we could then get her into a decent-sized fight abroad, or we’ll bring her back to Sheffield and bring on all comers, or maybe do a unification.

"I think this one’s going to be a cracker though and great to watch."

The 33-year-old woman leads a bill which also features Doncaster's Hughie Wilson, who trains at Ryan Rhodes' Shalesmoor gym, and John Fewkes-trained Dylan Trevor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson faces off against Leeds' superlightweight Billy Pickles, who beat Parson Cross fighter Keanen Wainwright 12 months ago.

Hughie Wilson and Dalton Smith

It is an eliminator for the full Commonwealth title.

The promoter is keen to see how super welterweight Trevor will perform in his third pro fight on the card.

"I think we’ll win something meaningful with Dylan, under John Fewkes.

"He’s progressing, and even the improvement from his first fight is immense. His mum and dad are lovely people too, so enthusiastic, and they make our job a lot easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Hopewell poster

"Dylan’s career will snowball, because he’s such a popular kid and walks around with a permanent smile on his face. He’s got a bit of spite in his punches too, so if anybody can get him meaningful tiles, we’re going to do it.

"I enjoy working with him. If we stick together and he stays loyal and with us, then we’ll win something meaningful, for sure."