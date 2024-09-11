Dennis Hobson column: The Sheffield boxing prospect and the American dream

Mason Dickinson carries the hopes of Sheffield and Britain into the boxing ring in America on October 5.

He is the only South Yorkshireman announced on the unique USA v GB professional card being promoted by Dennis Hobson's Fight Academy.

The 23-year-old super welterweight, who lives on The Manor estate, faces the challenge of his short career (5-0-0) at the Jacob Brown Auditorium, Brownsville, Texas.

We talked to Star columnist Dennis about the latest on the show and other current boxing matters.

How tough a fight does Dickinson have on his hands against the more experiencd Tex-Mex fighter Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez?

This is going to be a great show and it’s a great concept, the UK vs the US.

The US have got the great Roy Jones Jr as their captain, and we’ll have Spencer Oliver, all the kids on the show have bought into this concept and want to represent their country in this tournament.

We’ve tried to match them all as evenly as possible but Mason’s opponent is more experienced and it’s a test for him.

Mason Dickinson and promoter Dennis Hobson

We believe in him though, and his trainer believes in him, and at some stage, you do need to give them a test.

In the UK, especially, there are so many people who want to get their fighter to 20 and 0 before giving them a proper fight.

With us, a loss isn’t the end of the world – just look at Tommy Frank.

He had a couple of losses but we then got him in for the British Title, which he won and it’s a great achievement – I don’t have a British title sitting on my mantlepiece!

Keanen Wainwright and Tommy Frank

Same as Clinton Woods back in the day, he had a loss but then went on to win the world title.

The other fighter against Mason, the Tex-Mex, will be on his home turf and has more experience, but we believe in Mason’s ability.

There are lots of fights on the card, which fight will be top of the bill and will all bouts be streamed for free?

Well as it’s a tournament type event, there’s no headliner, as such.

Callum Simpson Pic via Getty Images

Roy Jones has got one of his kids in a WBF world title fight on the show though, which could be the icing on the cake, and I’ll be helping Roy with that one.

But it’s a cracking show anyway, and all the fights will be televised and aired free between a combination of Fightzone and TalkSport.

Maxi Hughes - a perhaps overlooked former world champion - is there a way back for this Doncaster fighter?

Well, it’s a bit like what we’re doing with Keanen Wainwright, for example - I’ve had a chat with him and he’s having a little time off but just to get some positive thinking and then we’ll get the right opponent, go again and get involved in some eliminators or titles.

As long as Maxi’s got the appetite for it, if he was with me, then I would find something for him.

It shouldn’t be the end of his career; he’s done fantastic and amazingly well because he’s exceeded expectations.

I do like the kid - good luck to him, and it just shows you can’t tell a book by its cover.

Does Liam Cameron have a genuine chance to upset the apple cart in Saudi against Ben Whittaker?

You know what’s always frustrated me about Liam is his talent. I won’t go into details about the politics because we’re not on the same page but ability wise, he’s capable of upsetting anybody. If they take him lightly then they are in for a shock.

He’s maybe not my favourite person in this world as we speak and I’m probably not his, but my intentions have always been good for Liam.

He’s got a second chance here - I’m not saying he’s going to shock him but if they’re underestimating Liam then he very well could.

Liam’s a very well-schooled fighter, he’s strong, has a good chin and he certainly has the ability to upset the apple cart.

Will Terri Harper be world champion at the at the end of the month?

Experience wise, she’s capable of doing it. She’s at world level in the women’s game, if she’s got the appetite and has been doing the work in the gym and on the road then of course she can go on and win a world title again.

I’d give her a great chance to go and with another one.

Your thoughts on Callum Simpson after the tragic loss of his sister – is the boxing community coming together at this time for him?

I would like to express my condolences, yes.

I’ve always got on really well with Callum and he’s a talent but, like you say, when it comes to something tragic like this then boxing should come together. I send my condolences and if there’s anything I can help with, if anything’s needed then please let me know and if I can help in any way, I will. It’s horrible what’s happened, very sad for his family.

I wish him well and would like to express my family’s condolences to Callum and his family.