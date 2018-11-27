Dennis Hobson column: Kell Brook will be on fire after teaming up with John Fewkes

Kell Brook v Michael Zerafa: What do you expect on December 8 and how do you assess the undercard?

Hopefully Kell will be in a big fight straight after this one, and hopefully, this one will be a good test for him. Trainer John Fewkes has hopefully got him into good condition, mentally and physically.

Dennis Hobson. Picture: Andrew Roecture: Andrew Roe

I think John will ignite that ambition in Kell because of his personal charisma. If I was a fighter and I had John Fewkes in my corner, then I'd want to give the best of myself.

Josh Kelly v David Avanesyan (welterweight) is the pick of the undercard; that's a very good fight. Josh is a class act, and Avanesyan has held a version of the world title. Avenesyan is a good fighter, and it'll be a good test for Kelly. There's a quite a lot of 'To be Announced' fights at the moment which I don't like.

Kid Galahad should be moving on now and in a meaningful fight.

The two Edwards brothers have both graduated into better positions since we last spoke - can both be world champions in the next couple of years under Grant Smith?

Well, I helped Stuart Hall become a world champion when he was more or less on the scrap heap, and it's all about timing. With the right opponent and timing, then both of them could win a world title. Under Grant Smith, why shouldn't they be able to win a world title?

Grant has a bit of quality in his gym, and why shouldn't he have a world champion in there - no reason why not. I don't know too much about Charlie's opponent, Cristofer Rosales, but it's on home soil and Charlie can beat him.

As Fury v Wilder nears: what do you reckon is going to happen and will it be the year's biggest boxing event?

I think it is this year's biggest boxing event. I watched an interview with Tyson's dad, John, and he was saying exactly what I said in an interview recently - that Tyson should have had a couple more meaningful fights, and he's jumped at this fight.

For me, it's a bit early, and he's at a disadvantage. But the theatre and the drama is exciting, and I can't wait to watch the fight. Tyson is a quality operator, but against a big puncher like Deontay Wilder, who is at the top of his game, I think he's given himself an uphill task.

But you can never write anyone off at that level.