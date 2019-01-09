Dennis Hobson column: Kell Brook can dominate at world level – but its crazy the Amir Khan fight hasn’t been made

Kell Brook had a poor year in terms of purses last year. Putting Amir Khan to one side who would you like to see him up against in 2019 and can he dominate the light middle division?

He can dominate. I believe there's talk of him fighting Jeff Horn? If I was involved with him, I'd have plotted a path for him. He's started working with John Fewkes, who I think will be one of the best trainers in the country, so he's made a good decision there. People have said about him being flat, but he's after a big fight, he's been after Khan for ages. I'm flabbergasted they haven’t made that fight. I nearly helped make it but, on both sides, there was stubbornness. It's crazy it's not happening; they’re going to miss the boat.

Kell Brook (L) in action with Michael Zerafa during the WBA Super-Welterweight Final Eliminator in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Steve Bunce raised the notion that Brook and Khan may not be the best in Britain at welterweight let alone among world elite. Harsh?

Steve is a close friend of mine, and a great pundit, and I'm not going to agree or disagree with him because I value his opinion. What I would say is, those two fighting each other is the most attractive match-up in Britain. The fight has got needle and drama, they've both been world champions, and it still has pulling power. They might not necessarily be the best in Britain at the weight, but then again they might be, but they've definitely got the most pulling power.

Will John Fewkes continue in his role with Kell?

I think he will. John is charismatic, and in boxing, different trainers have different approaches - some are technical, some are motivational. John is full of character and if I were fighting under John, I'd go through a brick wall for him. John has worked under Glyn Rhodes, who worked under Brendan Ingle, and has picked up a lot of knowledge. It’s definitely a good thing that John is involved with Kell at this stage of his career. Kell probably has a new lease of life, but he needs to be in big fights; he's a big fight fighter.

What's the biggest fight out there in 2019?

Anthony Joshua v Deontay Wilder. Anthony is behind Deontay and Tyson Fury, as they are both undefeated champions, and they've stepped up against each other. Until AJ fights one of them, he can’t say he’s the best in the world. These are the fights that everyone wants to see. If I was AJ's promoter, I might have tried to avoid those two for another few fights and get as much money as I can. If Eddie Hearn and Deontay's team can earn enough out of it, then it could happen this year.

But Eddie will be the stumbling block because he'll be thinking about his Sky dates, and PPVs, if AJ was to get beat.

If it was me involved, of course I'd want to make a few quid, but there's nothing like a big, fight night, and I'd want to make history too, something special that people talk about for decades.

I'm a gambler, and an entrepreneur, it's about taking calculated risks and wanting to make some history.

If the Wilder fight doesn’t happen, then maybe AJ versus Fury might.

Money talks, especially in boxing, and if there's enough money then it will happen. The only worry is, the Hearns have a fantastic machine and it's amazing what they’re doing, but they're accountants, not risk takers, and I worry they'll hold people back.