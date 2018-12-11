Dennis Hobson column: Forget Saturday – Kell Brook is now in with a great shot of another world title

What was your take on Kell Brook's fight v Michael Zerafa?

He was maybe under pressure because he hadn’t fought for some time, was in front of his own fans, he'd got a new trainer, the spotlight was on him, Zerafa wasn’t a big name so there wasn’t that fear factor to get him up. But he's won every round and it looked like he’d get him out of there in the first few rounds. His spark wasn’t there but he totally outboxed the kid for a world title eliminator, which puts him in a great spot.

He was a bit flat, but he’s had flat performances in the past, like against Carson Jones, but then fought him again and did a number on him. Put him in with a name and he'll up his game. There are some great fights out there, and hopefully, his performance will give Khan more inspiration to fight Kell.

Dom Ingle thinks Kell, at 32, has "one or two fights left" - would you agree?

I've said that for a while, but he’s with a new trainer in John Fewkes, and you sometimes need something to liven you up. Clinton Woods went a bit flat at the end of his career, and to get those extra few fights you sometimes need something to freshen you up. I think that's what's happening with Kell. I think his next performance we'll have a better idea about how much he has left, but he'll be fine. Every fight apart from a big name contest is a potential banana skin. You have to get motivated at Kell's level. It was Zerafa's World Cup Final but for Kell it was like playing Crewe Alexandra!

Does Fewkes have what it takes to cope with the pressures?

Dennis Hobson

You need a thick skin in the public domain. John has the experience, he has a lot more experience than Dom in the ring. ​​​​​​​Obviously Dominic has been a trainer for a long time and learned from his dad who was a magician. Brendan transformed the sport in Sheffield. Fewkes fought with Glyn Rhodes, who learned a lot from Brendan. John was a quality fighter, he knows how fighters think, he knows about fighting on the big occasion, and he knows the pitfalls. John has thick skin and he won’t care about derogatory remarks. He'll take on board any constructive criticism, but he's egotistical and he'll know if he’s done well, and what to work on. John's a great character and a good friend to me, and I think he'll be one of the top trainers in the UK.