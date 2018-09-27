Dennis Hobson column: Billy Joe Saunders was immature but at least he’s accepted his £100,000 punishment

What did you think about the controversial video involving Billy Joe Saunders? Was his £100,000 fine a suitable punishment?

It's certainly a big punishment. I think straight away he regrets it. I have respect for his talent and tried to sign him when he turned professional and knew he was supremely talented. He's away from home on his own and having a laugh with the lads, but he's gone over the line. He's realised it was in bad taste, has put his hands up and said sorry, and there's nothing else he can do. He's got this fine and hopefully, it will be a learning curve, because he has more class than that. I'm sure he won't get involved in anything like it again. He went over the line, and it was in bad taste. It was immature and could have turned out much worse than it did, but he's put his hands up and accepted his fine. Hopefully, he'll think: 'Hold on, let me stick to what I'm good at'.

Kid Galahad fights in a world title eliminator in the US next month. What sort of task does he face against Toka Kahn Clary?

I don't know much about Clary. All I will say is that I've managed to secure a final eliminator for Thomas Ward for the IBF World Super Bantamweight title and I'm trying to make sure that fight comes back to the UK. My pal, former heavyweight Richard Towers thinks Galahad will do a number on Clary. Clary might have a good record but as a friend of my dad's used to say 'Don't tell me how many they've beat, tell me who they've fought!'.

Nav Mansouri is choosing to drive his career from Spain. What do you make of that?

I really like Nav, but his problem is his inactivity. He's had a few injuries, but I have such a good relationship with MTK and he has access to be on our shows. He needs to be active, otherwise his career will fade away. He beat Sam Sheedy, who then went on to win the Commonwealth. I'm here if he wants to keep busy. It’s alright fighting in Spain but I he should still be fighting locally until he gets more of a major title, and then he should think about international fights. H e should try and win the Commonwealth Title, or the British, and use it as a platform. He needs to get a move on though, and I'm here on the end of the phone if he wants to fight on our shows.

Dennis Hobson. Picture: Andrew Roe

What did you reckon of Joshua's performance in his latest fight - and the contradictory judging of points going up to the seven rounds?

I thought Joshua was in front. Povetkin is a class act; AJ is that level above but if he wasn't prepared then Potekin was capable of doing a number on him. He caught Joshua with shots but, at that level, you don't go in the rain and not get wet! I thought he was in control and he did a great job. There was a bit of drama when his knees buckled a little, but he was never in great danger.

I knew what would happen but I still watched it because there's always drama with AJ, and that's why he commands such a big audience.

