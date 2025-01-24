Defiant Frenchman plans to scupper Dalton Smith's dream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walid Ouizza is coming to wreck Dalton Smith's carefully planned route to becoming world champion.

The Frenchman may be the underdog against the Sheffielder, ahead of their EBU European Super Lightweight clash at Nottingham Arena on Saturday night.

And Matchroom, the show promoters, are already talking about Smith, 27, beating the lanky opponent, even throwing in names like American Devin Haney and a future tilt at the WBC crown.

The 33-year-old away fighter, though, seemed unperturbed by such expectations, when he appeared in the final round of pre-fight media obligations.

"It is my moment. This is what I have come here for. I'm on my path and this is now for me" he said through a translator.

"Wins on the way to a big fight like this reinforce your belief that you are heading for further victories.

"Every match stands and falls on its own merits and I treat every fight on its own merit.

"Each one is different. I'm here on merit. It is a big honour to be featuring in a fight like this against a great fighter like Dalton.

Dalton Smith and Walid Ouizza face off Pic Mark Robinson Matchroom

"I am here to create that visibility and hopefully head back to France with a win.

"It is a question of being the man on the day. I will adapt my style and I will adapt my fight plan in the ring as it comes."

Dalton isn't getting carried away with the hopes of the nation on his shoulders.

"It's a dangerous sport. You've got to prepare like every fight is a World title.

Smith and Ouizza Pic by Mark Robinson Matchroom

"You're in there with someone who is trying to take your head off.

I know the position I'm in right now and where I want to be by the end of the year. That's why I've prepared 100% - I've not overlooked Walid.

"For me, this is a World Title fight.

"I know what can come after. I'm going to go in there and put on a performance that sets me up for some big things."

The Handsworth WBC Silver champion believes his levels have improved with every one of his 16 previous wins.

"I'm going in there to look good. I want to put on a performance. If you underperform then you're forgotten about the week after.

"I'm still young. I know I'm in this game for the long run. Until I'm 34-35. I'm 27 at the minute. I want to collect every belt. Picking up all of these belts - that's what I'm in it for."

Frank Smith, Matchroom Boxing CEO commented: "It has been a tremendous ride with Dalton Smith and we feel like we're not far off of hitting where he said he'd get to. Dalton Smith is not far off of challenging for a World title."