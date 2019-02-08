David Price is right for unbeaten Kash Ali

Former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion David Price insists he will not be overlooking Rotherham-based Kash Ali when the two clash in Liverpool next month.

Price is plotting a route back towards the heavyweight elite and has signed on to face unbeaten Ali, who was a regular sparring partner of his when trained by Dave Coldwell in Rotherham.

“Kash Ali has stepped up to put his undefeated record on the line so he obviously fancies his chances,” said Price.

“We know each other quite well but I’m looking to get rid of him in style to show everyone that I mean business.

“It’ll be great to get another win in front of my home crowd next month.

“We sparred a lot of rounds at Dave Coldwell’s gym, so I know what he’s all about.

“He’s young and hungry and he’s a very dangerous fighter.

“This is the kind of opponent that I needed, someone to get me up for a fight.

“He’ll be coming for my scalp, but I’ve got big plans for 2019 and he won’t be getting in the way of them.

“The heavyweight landscape is always changing and you need to be ready to take your chances.

“There’s a lot of big names in the division who all need dance partners and there’s no reason I can’t throw my name back in the mix with a couple more wins.”

Olympic bronze medallist Price is hoping to fight the winner of the clash between Lucas Browne and Doncaster’s David Allen who will clash in April.