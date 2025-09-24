Dave Allen eyes AJ dream after Sheffield showdown

Thirty-three fight veteran Dave Allen is too worldly wise to overlook his next opponent, who just happens to be a 6ft 6ins Russian powerhouse.

But there is still a part of him that wonders whether a victory at Sheffield Arena against Arslanbek Makhmudov on October 11 could qualify him for a fight with his old sparring partner Anthony Joshua.

The Londoner, 35, is a two-time heavyweight champion and has been one of the highest-paid athletes on the planet.

But he has been beaten four times, the last a fifth-round stoppage by Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium 12 months ago.

Andy Ruiz and Oleksandr Usyk (twice) were the other victors.

Now AJ, who has undergone elbow surgery, is at a crossroads and there is talk of him fighting YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul next year.

Allen, the South Yorkshire fighter who has teetered near the edge of elite boxing, says AJ would be his dream opponent.

"When he qualified for the Olympics, I was brought in as his sparring partner," the 33-year-old recalled on a Matchroom podcast.

Dave Allen Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

They sparred off and on for three and a half years, he said.

"I don't want to fight him because I dislike him," he said, complimenting AJ as the consummate professional, especially at times when Allen himself was not "living the life" he should have.

"I always thought one day we would box. And it is probably more realistic now than ever, really.

"If I win against Makhmudov I don't think I will be far away.

Anthony Joshua GettyImages

"I admire him (AJ) really, and I always have. I have always wanted to compete with him. And if I can compete with him I am not that far from the top of the game."

Allen, from Conisbrough, talked about his early boxing training at Sheffield's Ingle gym. At 16 he was around 6ft 3ins but was "not a natural and was really uncoordinated."

He felt out of place at the Wincobank gym, but Jon Buster Keeton always inspired him to do better.

"I know for a fact that I was terrible," he said, but Keeton urged him on.

Dave Allen's poster v Arslanbek Makhmudov

Back in the present day, he says he is not scared of Makhmudov - but was very anxious about losing and thus letting down "what looks like being a very big crowd."

Training had gone well, he added, and was comparable with his two best camps, both against John Fisher.

If Allen loses at Sheffield, he may pursue a trilogy fight with Fisher - but clearly he'd rather take on his old mate AJ in a huge money-spinner.