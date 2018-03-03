Dave Allen and Lenroy Thomas clash heads - technical draw

A first round, accidental clash of heads put paid to Dave Allen’s attempt to win the Commonwealth Heavyweight title this evening.

The newly-nicknamed ‘Doncaster De La Hoya,’ suffered a wide cut across his right eyebrow in the opening round against Jamaican Lenroy ‘TNT’ Thomas.

All over in two minutes

Allen had previously been warned by promoter Eddie Hearn that he had to impress and win this title. He had been outpointed by the same opponent last May, at Bramall Lane,

And the fighter looked devastated when the referee, on medical advice, drew the Sheffield Arena fight to a close.

Conisbrough’s Allen must now wait to see how well the clearly-deep wound heals - it looks in a bad place.

Fight fans at the Arena booed -and Allen continued to shake his head.

Allen v Thomas

Thomas, who had been sparring with Deontay Wilder, said he was “very frustrated” and said he would take the fight again, if the price was right.

He said he had won the first couple of minutes, and was disappointed it had been over in such circumstances.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said he was devastated for Allen.