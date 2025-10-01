Dalton Smith’s WBC title tilt bound for the Big Apple

Dalton Smith's world title shot will be staged in New York, rather than his opponent's home country, in the New Year.

It feels like a helpful switch for the Steel City super lightweight.

His bid to topple defending WBC champion Subriel Matias could have taken place in Matias' backyard, in Puerto Rico, in November.

But The Ring magazine, now owned by Saudi boxing magnate Turki Alalshikh, says the fight will be set for January 10, in New York.

That means 1,000 miles less travelling and away from the main base of Matias' passionate fan base.

However, New York City has the largest population of Puerto Ricans in the United States, so there will be no shortage of fans behind the reigning champ.

Fresh Productions, who promote Matias, won the bout's purse bid recently to secure the rights to the fight with a bid of $1.9 million, compared to Matchroom's $1.71 million.

Matias is said to be earning $1,197,000 from it, while Smith aims top return to Handsworth with $513,000 - and the belt.

Dalton Smith and Turki Alalshikh

A venue has yet to be determined, but could be Madison Square Garden or the Barclays Centre.

Not many South Yorkshire boxers have performed in the Big Apple, those that have include Naseem Hamed, who fought Kevin Kelley at MSG, on December 19, 1997.

Further back, Doncaster-born Bruce Woodcock boxed there in the 1940s, as did another Donny fighter Roland Todd, 20 years earlier.

Smith, 28, would have preferred to become world champion sooner rather than later, but will be ready for action when the January date rolls around.

Subriel Matías

Dalton has been waiting for definitive news of his next appearance since his successful WBC Silver belt defence against Mathieu Germain at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield, in April. It was his 18th straight victory.

Subriel, 33, became ruler at 140 pounds in July when he outpointed Alberto Puello...in New York City.

He has experience on his side, having fought 25 times, nine of those bouts in the US.

One of the two losses on his CV came in Las Vegas.