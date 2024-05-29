Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The list of possible opponents for Dalton Smith's next few fights makes for an exhilarating dance card.

Exactly who will come first in the queue remains to be seen.

But the Steel City boxer's 16 wins (14 KOs) record, and the manner of his spectacular fifth round stoppage of American Jose Zepeda in March, have clearly put him in the frame for a tilt at some of the world's most important belts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, Smith, from Handsworth, Sheffield, has been happy to follow the old-school way of collecting English, British, and Commonwealth trinkets, leading to a potential European belt, a title recently vacated by Slough's Adam Azim.

Promoters Matchroom have won the purse bid to stage an EBU contest with Spaniard Jon Fernandez.

So in theory that would seem his most likely opponent at this stage.

However if a fight could be made with Americans Regis Prograis or Devin Haney, that would have the international boxing community licking its lips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further down the line, Smith would love to trade leather with the other big names across the 140lbs division, including Teofimo Lopez Jr, Subriel Matias, Ismael Barroso, Isaac Cruz, or Sandor Martin.

WBC Silver Super Lightweight Champion Dalton Smith Pic Matchroom Mark Robinson

The 27-year-old former ABA champion now has itchy knuckles and is looking forward to his next ring appointment, which is likely to be August or September.

"At the moment I am just in the gym every day and waiting for that date against whoever it is," he says.

"I am in camp year round but 10 weeks before a fight is when we schedule it all in and make a plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it is Fernandez, it will definitely be in this country, hopefully at Sheffield Arena. The torch has been passed, there, and I want to keep fighting in my home town, it means a lot."

Patriotic Dalton Smith Pic by Ed Mulholland Matchroom

Smith, trained by his dad Grant, has professional respect for Fernandez.

"Not many people know of him but he is a good fighter, has won 26 and KO'd 22" he points out.

"He is a big puncher and a dangerous operator.

"I keep my eye on him and all the others. But those with titles are the names at the top of the list."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flashback: Dalton Smith with Sunny Edwards and Junaid Bostan

Smith confirmed he was happy to continue down the tried and tested route of domestic and European titles before a shot at elite titles.

"I always wanted to do British, Commonwealth, and European route. It would be nice to get the European and push on.

"Every belt I have won from English to WBC Silver, where I am now, means a lot. But we'll see what happens.

"When I finish my career I want to be looking at a full trophy cabinet!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith certainly has a liking for nights at big domestic venues.

In the last two years, he has boxed at Arenas in Sheffield (three times) Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff and Nottingham.

Meanwhile, Smith's gym-mate Sunny Edwards, the 28-year-old former world flyweight champion, starts his journey towards regaining his position at the top of the tree in Arizona on June 29.