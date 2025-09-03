Dalton Smith world title fight heads overseas
Smith has long cherished the desire to win or defend a big title at Hillsborough. And he may well go on to achieve that.
But his promoters, Matchroom, were pipped by a company called Fresh Productions in the purse bids for his match-up with defending WBC super-lightweight champion Subriel Matias.
They offered $1.9 million compared to Eddie Hearn's $1.71 million. So it seems the fight will take place overseas for Smith, the mandatory challenger.
He'd probably already accepted he'd have to travel, as there had been suggestions the two would fight on November 22 in Saudi Arabia. That deal was never agreed though, and the Puerto Ricans came up with the money.
According to Boxing News, the purse will be a standard 70-30 split, Matias, 23-2 will pocket $1,197,000, while Smith should return to Handsworth with $513,000.
Smith seems happy enough, saying on Instagram that he was, "Always working...hopefully more news on the fight this week thanks to all my supporters for being patient. 2025, I become world champion".
He isn't the complacent sort though, accepting Matias is a "great champion" - however he thinks he'll get the better of him as the fight progresses...wherever it is staged.
Matias, from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, has fought 14 of his 25 bouts on home soil. He was beaten at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu, Manati by Liam Paro last year.