Dalton Smith v Walid Ouizza: Who wins?
The headliner at Nottingham Arena, broadcast live on DAZN, gives Smith the chance to start the year off with a bang by adding another belt to his ever-growing collection.
Last year, the former British and Commonwealth champion added the WBC silver title in a career-best performance against Jose Zepeda.
The unbeaten Sheffield star faces a man who has beaten two unbeaten prospects in his last three fights, earning himself a shot at the European title. Nevertheless, Smith goes into the fight a heavy betting favourite, so have the bookies got it right, or can Ouizza cause the upset?
Form
Both men go into this contest after a spell on the sidelines, only fighting once in 2024.
Whilst hardly ideal preparation for Smith, he can take comfort from the nature of his last showing, an impressive fifth-round KO of former world champion Jose Zepeda in Sheffield.
That win put Smith on the cusp of world honours, but the 27-year-old is in no rush, showing the patience outside of the ring as he often does in it.
But for Ouizza, this is his big break. The 33-year-old has recovered well from two points defeats earlier in his career, embarking on an 11-fight winning streak that has seen him win a number of regional titles.
Fight analysis
Smith, a superb boxer, will want to continue to his current run of stoppage wins, which has seen him expertly dismantle Jose Zepeda and Sam Maxwell in the middle rounds.
Of his 16 wins, 12 have come early. Whilst Smith’s record suggests he is a banger, he is much more than that. His control of distance, the textbook manner of his punching, and his beautiful balance mean that Smith favours quality over quantity when letting his hands go.
Ouizza on the other hand, a former kickboxer stands up right behind a high guard.
He is tough, stands in front of his opponent and exchanges with them. He tries to grind his opponent down, and likes to target the body with combinations.
Prediction:
The Frenchman Ouizza offers nothing that Smith hasn't seen before and has never been in the ring with someone of Smith’s calibre.
But the main problem for Ouizza will be the more ambition he shows, the more trouble he brings on to himself.
Ouizza, with only eight stoppages to his name, lacks the power to gain Smith’s respect.
The Handsworth, Sheffield fighter has shown himself to be an excellent counter puncher, especially with his right hand, which he should have no problem landing as Ouizza stands in front of him.
Once Smith has settled into his rhythm, expect him to finish this fight with an emphatic and precise knockout within the first six rounds.
