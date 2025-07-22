Dalton Smith stays grounded for world title bout

By Bob Westerdale
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 09:49 BST
Countless famous names in the world of boxing have trained at high altitudes over the years.

The likes of Muhammad Ali, Manny Pacquiao, Gennady Golovkin, Oscar De La Hoya, Lennox Lewis, and Canelo Álvarez have all sought an edge before major fights by hypoxic training, hoping it will improve the body's ability to use oxygen more efficiently.

So will Dalton Smith seek such an advantage in a mountain retreat?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No - the seven hills of Sheffield will provide all he needs before he tries to rip the WBC super lightweight belt off Subriel Matias, a fight which should hopefully take place on November 22 in the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

Dalton - and there is a comparison to be made here with former Sheffield world champion Clinton Woods - is quite happy basing his camp in the Steel City.

No corners will be cut as he readies himself in familiar surroundings.

Referring to training camps, the unbeaten 28-year-old from Handsworth said: "Of course, you're always adding on stuff, but I don't think altitude training is as good as people make out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There's more science to it now. I'll do my preparation in Sheffield; I always import my sparring partners.

Dalton Smith beat Mathieu Germain in a WBC Silver Super Lightweight title bout. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxingplaceholder image
Dalton Smith beat Mathieu Germain in a WBC Silver Super Lightweight title bout. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"My Dad, who is my trainer, will make sure I get the best possible preparation, and we will make sure that no stone is unturned" he told the World Boxing Council website.

"To win the WBC green and gold title will take the performance of a lifetime, a career-best performance. I proved every time I've fought as a professional, stepping up in levels, and come November, it'll be the best version of me."

Smith has 18 straight wins behind him, but he is up against a strong puncher in Matias (23-2) who recently defeated Alberto Puello in New York.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sheffielder was ringside to witness the belt change hands after 12 rounds.

Subriel Matiasplaceholder image
Subriel Matias

"It was good to get up close and size each other up" he said.

"With my size, I can mix it with any of the big guys at 140. Obviously Subriel is a guy I respect, but he's got something that I want. We don't want to give away tactics but we have to exploit and break the weaknesses of Subriel.

"Yet, he's a great fighter and he's got a great engine plus punch power. But of course, I'm confident that I can take all of that away from him. This is a dream come true for me and it`s going to be a big night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Of course, this is a big step. But it's where I've got to prove to myself and the boxing fans that I'm world class and eligible to mix it with the best at 140. This is my duty and to prove I will be a WBC champion."

Related topics:Dalton SmithSheffieldMuhammad Ali

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice