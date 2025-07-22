Dalton Smith stays grounded for world title bout

Countless famous names in the world of boxing have trained at high altitudes over the years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of Muhammad Ali, Manny Pacquiao, Gennady Golovkin, Oscar De La Hoya, Lennox Lewis, and Canelo Álvarez have all sought an edge before major fights by hypoxic training, hoping it will improve the body's ability to use oxygen more efficiently.

So will Dalton Smith seek such an advantage in a mountain retreat?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No - the seven hills of Sheffield will provide all he needs before he tries to rip the WBC super lightweight belt off Subriel Matias, a fight which should hopefully take place on November 22 in the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

Dalton - and there is a comparison to be made here with former Sheffield world champion Clinton Woods - is quite happy basing his camp in the Steel City.

No corners will be cut as he readies himself in familiar surroundings.

Referring to training camps, the unbeaten 28-year-old from Handsworth said: "Of course, you're always adding on stuff, but I don't think altitude training is as good as people make out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's more science to it now. I'll do my preparation in Sheffield; I always import my sparring partners.

Dalton Smith beat Mathieu Germain in a WBC Silver Super Lightweight title bout. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"My Dad, who is my trainer, will make sure I get the best possible preparation, and we will make sure that no stone is unturned" he told the World Boxing Council website.

"To win the WBC green and gold title will take the performance of a lifetime, a career-best performance. I proved every time I've fought as a professional, stepping up in levels, and come November, it'll be the best version of me."

Smith has 18 straight wins behind him, but he is up against a strong puncher in Matias (23-2) who recently defeated Alberto Puello in New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffielder was ringside to witness the belt change hands after 12 rounds.

Subriel Matias

"It was good to get up close and size each other up" he said.

"With my size, I can mix it with any of the big guys at 140. Obviously Subriel is a guy I respect, but he's got something that I want. We don't want to give away tactics but we have to exploit and break the weaknesses of Subriel.

"Yet, he's a great fighter and he's got a great engine plus punch power. But of course, I'm confident that I can take all of that away from him. This is a dream come true for me and it`s going to be a big night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course, this is a big step. But it's where I've got to prove to myself and the boxing fans that I'm world class and eligible to mix it with the best at 140. This is my duty and to prove I will be a WBC champion."