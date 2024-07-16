Dalton Smith set to return the ring in the Steel City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Smith (16-0 12 KOs) can add another belt to his collection in his fourth headline fight in his Steel City backyard. Last time out, the 27-year-old underlined his World title credentials by knocking out former World title challenger Jose Zepeda.

‘Thunder’ continues to tread the traditional route of collecting all the belts, and can add the Euro strap to the English, British and Commonwealth crowns by beating Fernandez (26-2 22 KOs), the Spaniard who is unbeaten in his last three fights since teaming up with star trainer Ismael Salas.

"The English, British and Commonwealth are all on my mantelpiece, so this fight is about completing the domestic collection before moving on to World titles," said Smith. "Azim chose to vacate the European Title rather than face me, but Jon Fernandez is game to fight anyone. He hits very hard and put on a really strong performance against Rivera who is a class operator.

"I don’t underestimate him, but the best Dalton Smith beats him in spectacular fashion and that’s what I’ll be looking to do, making it three showreel stoppages in a row. After this it’s all about securing that World Title shot as I feel ready."

Dalton Smith Vs Jon Fernandez

"I am very happy that the fight has finally been announced," said Fernandez. "It's definitely a great opportunity for my career that I plan to take advantage of. I will prepare for this fight in Las Vegas like the last three fights with Ismael Salas. We know it will be a tough fight, a war, so we will prepare for it. I hope to make all the fans enjoy the fight."

Tickets go on presale (accessible by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter) Tuesday, July 16 at 12pm and general sale Wednesday, July 17 at 12pm via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.