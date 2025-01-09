Dalton Smith prepares for tough rounds against Frenchman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walid Ouizza might not have been the name on everybody's lips when it came to choosing an opponent for world-title seeking Dalton Smith.

He has only boxed outside his native France once in nine years and has two blemishes on his 21-fight career.

Ouizza doesn't have the profile that Adam Azim and Regis Prograis have.

Nonetheless, he is the man who stands between the Sheffielder and the vacant EBU European Super Lightweight championship.

And Smith is not underestimating the task ahead, at Nottingham Arena, on January 25.

"His two losses go back to 2018 against good fighters," he says.

"He has won European titles and I know he will be a durable solid opponent.

"He has got power, (eight knockouts) he is a dangerous fighter and I know I will have to be switched on."

Newly Crowned WBC Silver Super Lightweight Champion Dalton Smith

Smith (16-0-0) has stopped his last two opponents but is fully prepared should it not be the case this time.

"I always plan to fight 12 rounds, I have the engine for that. If it goes early though, that's what we fighters want, all the better, we don't get paid for overtime."

The Handsworth fighter is anxious to make up for lost time, after an injury-reversed 2024.

He believes he'll have another fight or two after the Ouizza contest before the chance of a world title contest.

Dalton Smith Training Session ahead of his fight against Billy Allington in Nottingham on February 18th 2023

"I have been highly ranked with the WBC and recently moved to number two (behind Alberto Puello Calderón, a Dominican WBC champion since June.)

"I win this fight then maybe one more and later in 2025 I could be chasing that world title - it is very possible I will get that opportunity.

"The Star has followed me since I had a dodgy haircut as a kid, and I could be world champion!"

Smith, son of Steel City trainer Grant, compared his position to that of Premier League footballers.

"Everybody wants to be a pro football player when they are kids, but only a small percentage make it. But now I am a couple of fights away (from his boxing dream) and it feels unbelievable."

Ouizza, six years older than Smith, 27, is unlikely to be intimidated by boxing overseas.

His one previous boxing trip away from France, ended with a split decision win to win the EBU European Union belt at the Palau Olímpic Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona in 2023.

The Frenchman (19-2-0) is currently on an 11-match winning streak.

He has never won the full EBU title, but plans to do that at Nottingham, and take Smith's WBC Silver belt home with him too.