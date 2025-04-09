Dalton Smith prepared for lunar landing!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dalton Smith says he would travel to the moon to fight for a world title...although he'd prefer Sheffield Wednesday's ground.

The Handsworth super lightweight has rocketed into the eliminator position for the WBC title and could face champion Alberto Puello next, if he dispenses with Mathieu Germain on April 19.

A home fight for the belt makes sense, with a Hillsborough night under the lights bound to attract his huge following, says Smith.

But if the Owls' fan had to tap Elon Musk up for a contest on the moon, he'd do that!

Asked in an interview if he would be willing to travel to take on the reigning champion, he replied: "I would travel to the moon and back to fight him!

"It's a world title! That's what you have worked hard for all your entire life.

"I would love to be at Hillsbrough get that first opportunity that shot but I'd fight him on the moon, wherever.

"If I had the pick I'd want it here in Sheffield, I'd bring the bigger crowd; the better atmosphere in Sheffield makes more sense," he said.

Dalton Smith during a Media Workout ahead of his upcoming fight Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Smith said it was an honour to have Josh Warrington on his undercard.

Life had gone full circle in the respect that Dalton had been lower down on Warrington's bill back in 2022 when the West Yorkshireman was stopped by Kiko Martinez.

Smith stopped Ireland's Ray Moylette in the tenth round that night. It was an important victory as it landed the Steel City man the vacant WBC International Silver Super Light strap.

"I feel honoured that Josh is on the undercard, he told Boxing Social.

Dalton Smith Training Session ahead of his fight against Billy Allington in Nottingham on February 18th 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson, Matchroom

"What he has done - he is a legend of the game and in those couple of years - how the tables turned.

"This is only a comeback fight for Josh; I am on the top table, all it comes down to is hard work, he did the same, he achieved the best in boxing, world champion and I am confident I can achieve what he did."

Smith said it would be a mistake if Canada-based Germain thought he was overlooking him.

He recognises his opponent is rated at number 11 in the IBF rankings, saying: "I am not going into it lackadaisical I am going in switched on."