Dalton Smith edges closer to world title shot after first round KO

Dalton Smith was an 11-year-old schoolboy when his grandad took him to Nottingham Arena to witness Junior Witter take on Timothy Bradley Jr for the Ingle fighter's WBC World Super Lightweight belt.

Sadly for the Sheffield boxer, a split decision favoured the all-conquering American.

Sixteen years later, Dalton was back at the same Arena, campaigning at the same weight, and at a huge crossroads in his own boxing career.

This time, the South Yorkshire athlete prevailed. And how.

A stunning first-round win over French opponent Walid Ouizza secured the European title and set Dalton further on the path toward replicating Witter's achievement of wearing the WBC belt.

Smith, 17-0 (13), twice put Ouizza, 19-3 (8) on the canvas in what had been a scheduled 12 rounder.

First he rocked him with a flurry of punches to the head, then he ruthlessly picked his shot to end it with a left hook to the chin.

Ouizza, described earlier this week as resembling a Matchstick Man, had quickly burned out.

He probably should never have shared the ring with the 27-year-old Handsworth aggressor, in the first place.

He was fortunate that a mere nick over his left eye was seemingly the worst of his injuries.

“Obviously it's good to get it over and done with,” Smith told BoxingScene.

“You're not in any danger then, but it's good to get the rounds in. But quicker, the better for us.

"Walid Ouizza was a solid opponent. We expected to break him down over the second half of the fight, after probably five, six rounds.

"We thought he'd have come out fast, a tight guard, but from the first shot I felt him dip, I felt his legs weaken and thought I'll stick it on him while he's cold.

"Obviously my goal is, I'd love the world title next, and I believe Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith are the men to make that happen,” Smith added.

“I'm number two with the WBC, I've been in line for the winner of Alberto Puello and Sandor Martin, so if I stay in the gym, that's what I want next."

Puello became the champion in June after Devin Haney vacated the title.

Smith concluded: “I've had some good performances, I'm in a great position, so when that opportunity comes, I'll be ready for it and I'll be there to stay.

“I'm not in boxing to lie down for anyone.

“I believe I'm in the position I am now because I'm confident in how good I am, especially from my performances. The 140lb division is the hardest out of them all, and I'm buzzing to get in there and make some big fights.”