Dalton Smith at the head of the queue

Boxing rarely moves in straight lines.

Subriel Matías, became the new WBC super-lightweight world champion on Saturday courtesy of a close victory over Alberto Puello.

The Puerto Rican puncher, who previously held the IBF title, now holds the division’s most coveted belt - and with no shortage of contenders waiting in line.

Sheffield’s Dalton Smith stands at the front of the queue.

Subriel Matias

After an impressive win over José Zepeda at Sheffield Arena last year, Smith has demonstrated he has the skill, toughness and mindset to challenge at the highest level. He is the WBC’s No.1-ranked contender.

There are strong indications that the fight with Matías could happen in a few months.

Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh has suggested a November showdown between Matías and Smith in Riyadh is in the works.

But is it all as simple as that? Boxing’s landscape is rarely straightforward.

Dalton Smith and promoter Eddie Hearn

Matías’s growing global profile means he may explore other lucrative options — unification bouts or high-profile fights on home soil in Puerto Rico or in the US could, in theory, come first, potentially delaying a mandatory defence against Smith.

Although the WBC and other bodies routinely designate a mandatory challenger, champions often choose to make voluntary defences against other opponents first.

This is frequently allowed to accommodate unification bouts, bigger paydays, or strategic career moves, with the WBC granting extensions or exceptions before enforcing mandatory fights.

Still, Smith remains the clear No.1 contender.

Other fighters in the super-lightweight mix, like knockout artist Gary Antuanne Russell and unbeaten prospect Richardson Hitchins, have yet to match Smith’s standing with the WBC.

The Handsworth boxer will be hoping his Matchroom promoters keep him at the head of the queue.

*Notable examples of boxers who didn't face their No 1 contender immediately:

Canelo Álvarez: Vacated the WBC middleweight title in 2016 to delay a mandated fight with Gennady Golovkin.

Deontay Wilder: Delayed mandatory bouts with Dillian Whyte while defending against Tyson Fury and Luis Ortiz.

Jermell Charlo: Prioritised unification fights over mandatory defences in the super-welterweight division.

Josh Taylor: Vacated belts to control career direction, avoiding mandatory fights like José Zepeda.