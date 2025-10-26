Critics split over Giant, the Prince Naseem Hamed biopic

Critical opinion is firmly divided over Giant, the new film about Sheffield boxing champion Prince Naseem Hamed, directed by Rowan Athale and starring Amir El-Masry as the flamboyant fighter and Pierce Brosnan as his mentor, Brendan Ingle.

Some reviewers have praised the film’s energy and emotional punch, while others have accused it of pulling too many.

The result is a lively clash of opinions that has made Giant one of the festival season’s most argued-over releases.

James Mottram in The National called the film “moving” and full of heart, singling out El-Masry’s performance as a pitch-perfect blend of charm and arrogance.

He also credited Brosnan with giving the story “emotional heft and gravitas.”

Dan Barnes of Flickering Myth agreed, calling the leads “outstanding” and describing the boxing sequences as slick and stylish.

He said the film “may be flawed but lands a satisfying punch,” particularly in its powerful closing scenes.

However, Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian was unimpressed, describing Giant as “dramatically underweight” and “too reliant on exposition.”

He argued that the relationship between Hamed and Ingle “never really ignites” and that the script “flattens their complexity.”

Jonathan Romney in Screen Daily offered a similar view, labelling the production “an unpretentious but generic boxing biopic.”

He praised the acting but felt the storytelling lacked depth, turning a complex life into “a familiar rise-and-fall arc.”

All reviewers agree that the heart of the film lies in Hamed’s turbulent bond with Ingle.Brosnan brings warmth to the trainer’s patience and disappointment, while El-Masry embodies the swagger that once thrilled and divided world boxing fans.

Athale’s direction and the production design earn praise for capturing 1990s Sheffield with grit and authenticity.

The Wincobank Gym sequences may well have been filmed in Leeds, but they echo Ingle’s real-life stable, giving the story its most convincing sense of place and pride.

In summary, Giant has split critics cleanly down the middle.

Admirers call it heartfelt and entertaining; detractors see a missed opportunity.

The judges' verdict: a solid crowd-pleaser, but not quite the knockout its subject might have demanded.

Possible reasons behind the Ingle and Hamed split

Fame and money have been blamed for inflating Hamed’s ego, straining his respect for Ingle’s authority.

Disputes over training discipline and attitude deepened their personal rift.

Hamed seemingly ignored Ingle’s advice during the 1998 McCullough fight and parted with him soon after.

Each publicly expressed hurt, with accusations of betrayal on both sides.

Neither reconciled; Ingle later blamed fame, Hamed later voiced regret.

The UK release date for Giant is January 9