Confirmed: Sheffield boxer Tommy Frank gets Commonwealth title shot

Boxing prospect Tommy Frank has been given the opportunity to bring another meaningful boxing belt back to Sheffield.

The unbeaten Sheffield Boxing Centre super flyweight will compete for a Commonwealth title on March 15 at Ponds Forge.

His opponent, yet to be announced, is Ross Murray, who was beaten by Sheffield’s Sunny Edwards for the World Boxing Organisation European title in November 2017.

It is a major opportunity for the Glyn Rhodes-trained Frank, who is sparring with the likes of Josh Wale and tipped for a spot on the world stage by promoter Dennis Hobson.

He said: "This is a massive opportunity for me to get my hands on that rainbow belt, topping the bill in my home city."

Frank, aged 25, was due to appear at the Sheffield venue on the 22nd of this month,but he will now have to wait until March so preparations can be completed comfortably.

Frank won the Central Area title in April last year, however this will be his big break on the international scene. He will be hoping to record his 10th straight win, in the contest.

Murray, from Glasgow, is 37 years old but only turned professional in 2016 and has miles left on the clock.

He had a crack at the Commonwealth flyweight title last year but was stopped by Swansea’s Jay Harris at Bethnal Green.

In December, Frank was picked to spar with Artem Dalakian, from Azerbaijan, before his defence of the World Boxing Association flyweight title in Kiev and believes he has picked up valuable experience over the last year.