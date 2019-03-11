Commonwealth contender Tommy Frank tips his hat to other Sheffield boxing competitors, ahead of his own title fight

Tommy Frank has taken time off concentrating on his Commonwealth superflyweight title shot to show his respect to other Sheffield-based competitors operating at the lower weights.

Frank takes on Luke Wilton at Ponds Forge on Friday, hoping the Commonwealth strap will put him on the pathway to world status opportunities.

And that journey has already been made by Steel City Gym's Charlie Edwards, who will shortly be defending the much-cherished WBC belt at the lower flyweight.

Frank said of Edwards: "The WBC is a title boxers don't win every day. It's really something to be proud of.

"Full credit and respect to Charlie, he trains in Sheffield, bringing more exposure to my city and that's fantastic."

The Sheffield Boxing Centre fighter has sparred with Charlie's brother Sunny, in the past.

Tommy Frank at The Star offices

"We are similar in where we are, I think he has had around the same fights as me, I have had a couple of good spars with Sunny and I like him, he is a good kid. He is a very good boxer."

At one point, it looked like Frank would be trading leather with another local flyweight, Kyle Yousaf.

"I don't see why it can't happen in the future" he said.

"Kyle is very good, very stylish, classy boxer, he's picked up the English title at flyweight, which is a great one to have.

"I'm guessing he will eventually move up the weights. I am comfortable at super flyweight and I think that's the weight that suits me best.

"Before long, we will all be in the mix together."

Until then the Glyn Rhodes-trained fighter is focusing on taking "baby steps" - winning the Commonwealth title, and then progressing further.

Hs aim is also to secure the British and European titles.