Kane Salvin spends most of his working day patching patients up at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire and the Northern General hospitals.

But his own fitness and well-being have been very much on his mind as he plots a return to the sport of boxing.

The Parson Cross-based doctor's assistant hasn't been in the professional ring since April last year, thanks to a freak sparring injury suffered at Ryan Rhodes' Shalesmoor gym.

"I have been inactive out for ring 22 months because I broke the back of my hand sparring one of the lads - it was a complete accident" he explained.

"It turned out to be a bad break.

"I was in a pot for 12 weeks and had to have physio for a long time," said the 24-year-old.

"It wasn't right for ages. I was struggling to get movement fully back in my left hand so I have had time out."

Thankfully, it's all in the past now, he says.

Kane Salvin in action

"I have been training with it for a few months now and am hitting as hard as I was before.

"You didn't know how healed a hand is until you throw it properly but I'm confident it will be all right now.

"There are no doubts in my mind."

He said he'd been disappointed to have missed out on a few fights but said: "Things happen for a reason, and it was all about letting nature take its course.

Kane Salvin in previous years with Tommy Frank and Keanen Wainwright

"I train hard, eat right, keep healthy and if I perform on the night, that's my job done."

The night in question is November 23, at Barnsley Metrodome, when he faces an as yet undeclared opponent on an Outlaw Promotions event, topped by Dempsey Wale and including Sheffield siblings Red and Bianca Johnson.

Kane will be keen to drive up the rankings after losing two out of his previous three bouts.

"You have to look at the lads I lost to" he rationalises.

Full on training at Millennium gym

"First it was Karl Sampson - he is no idiot and I had been out of the ring for more than a year at that point, for various reasons.

"Then I was in the away corner against Connor Coghill who was 12 and 0.

"I am returning now and would love to get to the point where I could be a full-time pro, it is hard to do that of course but my goal is to achieve as much as I can in the sport.

"No reason, with the weight I am down at, that I can't win a British title or something like that.

"And I have got a brilliant team behind me in Jamie Kennedy at the Millennium gym and Ryan Rhodes as my manager."

Rotherham's Millennium Gym will also have professional debutant Jake Cleary on the Metrodome event.