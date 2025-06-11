Class Act: Yorkshire Yardie is boxing clever

Most boxers spend the hours before the biggest fight of their careers, relaxing, stretching and getting into the zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not so much Sheffield super middleweight Naphtali Nembhard.

He is a Business Studies lecturer at Chesterfield College, and his students need him to be performing on campus before he climbs into the ring the same night.

It's not a problem for the 29-year-old unbeaten Sharrow athlete, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says he isn't a prima donna who always has to put himself first.

"Yes, I will be working on the morning of the fight," he said, ahead of his first-ever six-rounder, at Friday's Kas Hussain show at Magna Centre Rotherham, an event he headlines.

"My pupils have deadlines, and I am happy to work with them on the day. I am there to help them out. I have a duty of care to them.

"I know they support me in boxing, and a few will be coming to the fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naphtali Nembhard Pic by Daniel Marsh

"Every single day, I train before I go to work, and then train again. There's no problem."

Nembhard - nicknamed the Yorkshire Yardie - has Stainforth journeyman Jake Bray to deal with in the evening.

Bray has a losing record, but the Wolseley Road Boxing Club prospect isn't taking him for granted - and wants to put on a show for those who have shown faith in him, during his 16-fight amateur career and five previous professional outings.

"I have seen him (Bray) before. I remember looking at him thinking: 'He's good, he's strong and game and I'll be fighting him one day because we're in the same weight class.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naphtali Nembhard Sparring in the Canaries with a world ranked Cuban amateur in Tenerife

"I am definitely not taking him lightly. If I am not on it, he will come to win, and he is capable of beating people.

"I have to be switched on, but six rounds are going to suit me more.

"If I do what I do in the gym, under the lights on the night, I am a problem with most fighters."

'Nap' says he has progressed chiefly through the hard work of trainer Sean Thickett and sparring the likes of Barnsley's Ben Davies (who is chief support on Friday), Sheffield's Red Johnson, Newark's Tom Cowling, and Ridgeway's Mikey Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big backing for Naphtali Nembhard Pic Connor McMain

"They are good fighters, and I am in the mix with them. Why can't I do what I do in the gym in the ring?

"I want to prove I can do that, to myself and those in the gym, Sean, Liam Wright and (manager) Izzy Asif.

"Sean has made so many sacrifices with his time over the years; I can never repay him for what he has done for me. People don't understand how he, the gym and boxing have helped me.

"They helped me through Uni and become a man, and I want people like Sean and my family to be proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sean is on the journey with me; he was a father figure I was looking for.

"I am very grateful to him and my mum, who raised me on her own.

"Over the next few years, I just want to keep building, progressing, and I know in my heart I want to win a title, any title, the least I want to do and make everyone proud.

"I am buzzing to bring loads of people out again (to Magna.) It’s always a big reunion. And a dream come true for me to be top of the bill at a sporting event. The younger me would never believe this!"