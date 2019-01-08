Chris Eubank Jr will grant training opportunity to Sheffield greenhorn Shakiel Thompson, before big fight with James DeGale 

James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr. face off prior to the Premier Boxing Champions, ITV Sport and Poxon Sport Boxing press conference in London. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
Chris Eubank Jr's preparation for a career-defining fight with James DeGale will include sparring with a novice Sheffield training partner.

Adam Etches, who manages fledgling Shakiel Thompson, asked his pal Richard Poxon - who is promoting the February 23 event at London's 02 Arena - to arrange the work-out session.

Thompson may have only boxed twice professionally but he has a fast-growing reputation.

He's a fast grower full stop - six feet three inches tall at 21 years of age.

That might help super middleweight Eubank (5ft 11ins) prepare for the slightly taller DeGale, who like Thompson is a southpaw.

Etches said: "Shak has his third pro fight on February 15 in Sheffield (against Welshman Spencer Thomas) so this opportunity to spar with Chris Eubank Jr has come at a great time and is a brilliant opportunity.

Shakiel Thompson in action. Pic: Dean Woolley

"Shak is 100% enthusiastic about this - he's been ruthless in sparring lately, KO'ing one kid and finishing another with a body shot."

Retired middleweight Etches (W20 L2) himself tried to engineer a scrap with Eubank Jr, in his own heyday.

"I wanted to fight him all the way up to me getting beat, (2015) but by then I was going down the pan. When I was young and fit I would have won but boxing is all about timing and towards the end Chris would have beaten me, at a time when I was short of hunger for the sport."

Former Commonwealth title contender Waleed Din (W10-L1) will also be on the February show at the Double Tree by Hilton, Norton.

Din will go a scheduled six rounds, at flyweight, with Steven Maguire, from Manchester.

Unbeaten Rotherham heavyweight Kash Ali will be seeking his 15th win.

He faces Jone Volau (W5 L4) from Gateshead.