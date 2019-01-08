Chris Eubank Jr will grant training opportunity to Sheffield greenhorn Shakiel Thompson, before big fight with James DeGale 

Chris Eubank Jr's preparation for a career-defining fight with James DeGale will include sparring with a novice Sheffield training partner.

Adam Etches, who manages fledgling Shakiel Thompson, asked his pal Richard Poxon - who is promoting the February 23 event at London's 02 Arena - to arrange the work-out session.

Thompson may have only boxed twice professionally but he has a fast-growing reputation.

He's a fast grower full stop - six feet three inches tall at 21 years of age.

That might help super middleweight Eubank (5ft 11ins) prepare for the slightly taller DeGale, who like Thompson is a southpaw.

Etches said: "Shak has his third pro fight on February 15 in Sheffield (against Welshman Spencer Thomas) so this opportunity to spar with Chris Eubank Jr has come at a great time and is a brilliant opportunity.

Shakiel Thompson in action. Pic: Dean Woolley

"Shak is 100% enthusiastic about this - he's been ruthless in sparring lately, KO'ing one kid and finishing another with a body shot."

Retired middleweight Etches (W20 L2) himself tried to engineer a scrap with Eubank Jr, in his own heyday.

"I wanted to fight him all the way up to me getting beat, (2015) but by then I was going down the pan. When I was young and fit I would have won but boxing is all about timing and towards the end Chris would have beaten me, at a time when I was short of hunger for the sport."

Former Commonwealth title contender Waleed Din (W10-L1) will also be on the February show at the Double Tree by Hilton, Norton.

Din will go a scheduled six rounds, at flyweight, with Steven Maguire, from Manchester.

Unbeaten Rotherham heavyweight Kash Ali will be seeking his 15th win.

He faces Jone Volau (W5 L4) from Gateshead.