Charlie Edwards’ praise for Steel City trainer Grant Smith

Charlie Edwards has heaped praise on Steel City trainer Grant Smith for putting him on the path to potential world title glory.

Edwards is set to challenge Cristofer Rosales for the WBC flyweight title at London’s O2 Arena on December 22.

It will be the 25-year-old’s second attempt at a world title after losing to John Riel Casimero for the IBF crown two years ago.

But he is confident he is much better placed for success this time around, and puts a lot of that down to Smith’s influence.

“I believe in the last 12 months since I’ve been working one-on-one with Grant, things that I never thought I could do in the ring are all coming off,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m hitting hard in the gym, I’m setting my feet at the right times, my timing is on.

“I’ve always been very elusive and a reaction type of fighter but I’m setting traps now and seeing things I never saw before.

“It’s all by changing timings and making sure my feet are in the right positions at the right times and not rushing things.

“He’s really done a good job of slowing me down.”

Surrey native Edwards began working with Smith last year after seeing the success his younger brother Sunny had over four years in the Steel City gym in Darnall.

Sunny is set to fight Junior Granados on December 15.