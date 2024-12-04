Ryan Rhodes has spent a lifetime dodging punches in the boxing ring.

But he's never had to do it for 12 hours before!

The former Ingle world title contender, who turned 48 last month, finds himself in unchartered territory on Sunday, when he and fellow trainer Steve Nettleship spar for half a day at the Southpaw gym in Shalesmoor, Sheffield.

It starts on Sunday at 8 am.

It is all in the name of charity, specifically Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The duo set themselves a £1,000 target and have already passed that, in their attempts to buy gifts for poorly kids.

In their GoFundMe page, they explained: "This Christmas, let’s make a difference together.

"We’re hosting a Charity Sparring Day to raise money for Christmas gifts for children less fortunate.

Ryan Rhodes in his hey day

"Every punch thrown and round fought will bring us closer to putting smiles on young faces this holiday season.

"Whether you’re a seasoned fighter or just love the ring, join us at Southpaw Gym for a full day of sparring fun. Your £10 entry fee goes directly to this amazing cause.

"Let’s fight for something bigger than ourselves. Tag your sparring partners, spread the word, and we’ll see you in the ring!"

Rhodes announced his retirement from professional boxing in September 2012 but oversees the next generation of fighters from his Southpaw operation.

He stresses the fact it will be a "light sparring" event!

The go fund me link is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-to-buy-gifts-for-the-children-in-sheffield-hospice?attribution_id=sl:e076bff6-2bdb-4f22-a7d1-762bd10c5c18&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_dash&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link

Meanwhile Spanish-based former Rotherham boxer Nav Mansouri is piloting a new course in contact sports, he will be taking part in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, promoted by a company based in Philadelphia, USA.

He keeps his eye on the regular boxing scene though and hopes to box again next year, as well as his bare-knuckle commitments.

From his home in Spain, Nav said he was particularly pleased to see how well Steel City fighters Junaid Bostan, Dalton Smith and Liam Cameron were doing. His brother sponsors Sheffield headliner Skahiel Thompson, too.

"They all spur me on to make comeback. That's how I feel" said Nav, a personal trainer who last boxed in February.

"I am confident that if I can get an eight to 10 (boxing) week camp I would be able to take on anyone."