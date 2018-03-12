Charity event to help family of tragic Sheffield boxer Scott Westgarth

Have your say

Sheffield Boxing Centre has organised a sponsored walk around Hillsborough Arena in memory of Scott Westgarth, the Penistone boxer who collapsed and later died after a contest at Doncaster Dome, recently.

The plan is to raise money, which will be donated to Scott’s girlfriend Natalie.

Trainer Glyn Rhodes said: “We hope to have a bouncy castle and a few stalls,a raffle and auction. Some of our kids are doing a boxing exhibition so if anybody has any other ideas or suggestions please get in touch any help would be appreciated.”

The event is planned for May 27, 11.30am.

A full inquest date has yet to be set.

