Dalton Smith's plan to advance through traditional levels to reach the pinnacle of boxing may now have to take a different route.

The man most Sheffield fight fans believe is likely to be the city's next world champion had been scheduled to compete for a vacant European title on dates varying from September to next month but has had to pull out because of an upper-body injury.

Recently, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn insisted that a Smith fight with Spanish super lightweight Jon Fernandez would go on in the New Year.

It seems Fernandez's camp and the authorities appear to have run out of patience, though.

Unwilling to wait until February, the European Boxing Union has reportedly decided to pitch Fernandez in against unbeaten Irishman Pierce O’Leary.

The EBU was keen to position Handsworth's Smith, 27, as the next mandatory challenger.

But it seems the Steel City's WBC Silver champion has mentally moved on.

And he has eyes on making up for lost time.

Dalton Smith (L) punches Kaisee Benjamin (R) during the British Super-lightweight championship fight on the Boxxer fight night at Manchester Arena on November 12, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“It’s frustrating. Obviously coming off the (Jose) Zepeda win, it would have been nice to keep the momentum" Smith told Boxing Now.

"We, of course, got the injuries and stuff that delayed it a bit but what can you do? It’s boxing.

“We’re training and pushing our bodies hard every single day.

"Things are going to happen. So, you can’t let it get to you. You just bide your time.

Manchester, UK: During the Matchroom Boxing Fight Day 5K Run ahead of tonights show at the CoOp Live, Manchester 26 October 2024. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"It’ll be a couple of months and we’ll get back on track.”

Smith, trained by his dad Grant, has only fought three times since 2022.

But he is ruthlessly professional and will set himself the highest possible standards for his comeback.

"I never really go off track," Smith says.

"I think from the Zepeda fight I had about a week off. A bit of time in between to go on holidays and stuff but I’m always in the gym so I’m never going to lose progress.

“The only way I’m going to lose progress is a bit of inactivity but when you’re sparring in-between...you’re in the gym every day.

"It’s part of life. I never lose momentum like that. I’m never blowing up in weight or going out on the p***.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield's Claire Watts, who lost her debut in the professional ring earlier this month, will be back in action on November 30, when she faces London lightweight Zoe Hunte Smith at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

Claire lost to Kerry Haley and posted online that she had gone: "Into the lion's den and came up short against a much more experienced fighter but thought I'd done enough to at least deserve the draw.

"Disappointed in myself as I know I can do better."