Cannonball Cameron is getting ready to fire again

Liam Cameron says he will surprise a few people when he defends his Commonwealth title against Danny Butler at iceSheffield on April 27.

“I don’t know whether this will be tougher than the Sam Sheedy fight, because I’ve never seen Danny Butler fight” he said. “I just know he lost to Gary Corcoran, who is a welterweight. It’s going to be tough, but everyone said Sheedy had never been stopped; he’d never been put down and there was no way I was going to stop him. I just like to prove everyone wrong, so I’ll do that again.”

He added: “This year is going to be good, but I need to get past Butler first.”

Currently training in Lanzarote, ‘Cameron, 20-5 (8), will fight on a show televised live on free-to-air channel Freesports TV (Sky channel 424 and via Freeview/Youview on channel 95).

Butler picked up the Southern Area Middleweight Title in his last outing, and should prove a decent yardstick for Cameron, having been beaten just six times in 33 bouts, with one of those losses coming to former world champion Darren Barker.

If he comes through the test, Liam has his sights firmly set on domestic champion Tommy Langford, a man he has previously beaten in the amateurs.

“Training is going good” the fighters said.

“I’m pushing hard, doing my diet and I want to progress from that victory.

“I know I can do the weight – I’ve ticked that box. I know I can punch – ticked that box too. And I know I can stop people, so it’s all good. I’m happy at middleweight. It’s six weeks out and I’ve got a stone to go, which is not much, so everything’s on track.

“I called out Brian Rose but he didn’t want it, he’s a world title challenger but said he needed a couple of warm up fights, and if that’s not ducking then I don’t know what is!

“Langford doesn’t want to know; he doesn’t want it because I’ve already stopped him in the amateurs.

“Langford is the fight I really want, we can put the British and Commonwealth titles on the line, and the winner moves on to bigger things.

“In the amateurs it was just like when Langford fought the Georgian guy [Avtandil Khurtsidze]; he was letting his shots off then dropping his hands with his chin in the air.

“I was chucking shots and they were landing every time. He must have ‘gone’ about four times in our fight and that was with big gloves on and head guards, so imagine what I’d do to him with 10-ounce gloves and no head guard!”

