Can South Yorkshire's latest champion blossom at elite level?
Conner Kelsall beat favourite Conor Quinn over 12 rounds in Belfast last Friday to collect the vacant Commonwealth Boxing Council flyweight title.
The former English champion is now on the cusp of signing a contract with legendary promoter Frank Warren.
And Warren will be hoping to arrange a contest with Jay Harris, with the British, and EBU European belts on the line.
Kelsall, aged 25, put on a boxing masterclass to win the Commonwealth strap in Northern Ireland.
He hopes it will put him on course for a chance to make his name at the top of the sport's pecking order.
"I believe I am next in line for a European shot" said Conner, who works as a bar manager in Conisbrough.
"It will be interesting to see what Stefy (Bull, boxing manager) can do for me, I feel I should be having a shot at that.
"To my knowledge I have got a two-fight deal with Frank Warren, I don't know if it is official, and that I have a got a mandatory for the European, but I hope so.
"From a random opportunity (Commonwealth win) it could possibly change my life."
Kelsall, from Denaby Main, is certainly not resting on his laurels.
"There is always room to improve" the Jason Cunninghan-trained boxer recognised.
"I am not world level, I am not an elite, and even if you are there will always be room for improvement.
"Obviously, I am a good fighter or I wouldn't be beating these good kids" said the 5ft 6isn South Yorkshireman who has 12-straight wins on his record.
"As long as I keep working and training hard there is always a chance I could be elite level. It is all about timing."
He certainly craves the financial security that high-level boxing can bring.
"Once you get to that level you get paid at that level...and for someone who comes from a council estate it is life-changing to be put in a good financial position.
"The Commonwealth (purse) wasn't life-changing in itself but the opportunities that come from it may be. You win and you get more out of it."
A contest against Swansea's Harris would be a highly-watchable event.
The 33 year old Welshman has 21 victories on his CV.
But he is beatable - he has lost three times and been stopped twice.
Harris is well known in the Sheffield boxing community - in May last year he stopped Tommy Frank at the Magna Centre. Frank's corner threw in the towel.
Jay, an 11-year-professional, has also beaten Sheffield-based Thomas Essomba over 12 rounds.
Essomba is the European Bantamweight champion and is said to be in talks over a fight with Charlie Edwards, a former world champion and brother of Steel City's Sunny Edwards.
