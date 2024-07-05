Can South Yorkshire's latest champion blossom at elite level?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire's newest boxing champion could be in line for a moneyspinning opportunity to secure three titles.

Conner Kelsall beat favourite Conor Quinn over 12 rounds in Belfast last Friday to collect the vacant Commonwealth Boxing Council flyweight title.

The former English champion is now on the cusp of signing a contract with legendary promoter Frank Warren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Warren will be hoping to arrange a contest with Jay Harris, with the British, and EBU European belts on the line.

Conner Kelsall and team in Belfast

Kelsall, aged 25, put on a boxing masterclass to win the Commonwealth strap in Northern Ireland.

He hopes it will put him on course for a chance to make his name at the top of the sport's pecking order.

"I believe I am next in line for a European shot" said Conner, who works as a bar manager in Conisbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be interesting to see what Stefy (Bull, boxing manager) can do for me, I feel I should be having a shot at that.

Jay Harris and Tommy Frank Pic Fightzone

"To my knowledge I have got a two-fight deal with Frank Warren, I don't know if it is official, and that I have a got a mandatory for the European, but I hope so.

"From a random opportunity (Commonwealth win) it could possibly change my life."

Kelsall, from Denaby Main, is certainly not resting on his laurels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is always room to improve" the Jason Cunninghan-trained boxer recognised.

Kelsall - champion material

"I am not world level, I am not an elite, and even if you are there will always be room for improvement.

"Obviously, I am a good fighter or I wouldn't be beating these good kids" said the 5ft 6isn South Yorkshireman who has 12-straight wins on his record.

"As long as I keep working and training hard there is always a chance I could be elite level. It is all about timing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He certainly craves the financial security that high-level boxing can bring.

"Once you get to that level you get paid at that level...and for someone who comes from a council estate it is life-changing to be put in a good financial position.

"The Commonwealth (purse) wasn't life-changing in itself but the opportunities that come from it may be. You win and you get more out of it."

A contest against Swansea's Harris would be a highly-watchable event.

The 33 year old Welshman has 21 victories on his CV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he is beatable - he has lost three times and been stopped twice.

Harris is well known in the Sheffield boxing community - in May last year he stopped Tommy Frank at the Magna Centre. Frank's corner threw in the towel.

Jay, an 11-year-professional, has also beaten Sheffield-based Thomas Essomba over 12 rounds.