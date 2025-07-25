Can Dalton Smith outbox the aggressor?

The promoter of world champion Subriel Matías has fired an early warning to Sheffield's Dalton Smith ahead of their WBC super-lightweight title clash - insisting the Puerto Rican will prove physically superior in every department.

“I think Dalton is a solid guy,” said Matías’ co-promoter Dmitry Salita.

"But Subriel is on a different level physically."

Salita believes that after round four or five, pressure is going to be a big factor.

Dalton Smith and Pearce Gudgeon Media workout at the Steel City Boxing Gym Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

As such, Matias was the "clear favourite” he told Ring Magazine.

The two men will meet on November 22 in Riyadh in a fight that will mark the Steel City man's first crack at a world title.

The 28-year-old from Handsworth is unbeaten in 18 contests and has climbed the domestic and European ladder with clinical efficiency.

Matías is a different proposition entirely; a destructive force with 22 knockouts from 23 wins and a reputation for breaking opponents down with volume, strength and spite.

Subriel Matías Pic Matchroom

Salita, who also compared Matías to a “Puerto Rican Marvin Hagler” in a separate interview, believes the physicality of the contest will ultimately expose the difference in levels between the champion and the challenger.

Smith, however, brings his own pedigree.

An immensely hard worker, his style is compact, controlled, and based on timing and distance.

He will also enjoy advantages in height and reach.

In theory, that might give him the tools to frustrate Matías from range, but the champion has made a habit of negating such tactics by simply refusing to take a backward step.

Few opponents have been able to live with his pace once he hits full rhythm, usually around the middle rounds.

Nonetheless, Smith’s recent record has been impressive, with wins over both long and short distances.

While the Sheffielder has looked world-class in patches, Matías has been operating at that level consistently.

Matías, 33, won the WBC title this month with a majority decision victory over previously undefeated Alberto Puello at Madison Square Garden.

He has established himself as one of the division’s most dangerous fighters.

However Smith will be working on something very special and aims to leave Saudi Arabia with the belt.