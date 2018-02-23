Cameron to make first defence of Commonwealth title

Have your say

Liam Cameron will make the first defence of his Commonwealth middleweight title against Danny Butler in April.

Manor fighter Cameron beat Sheffield rival Sam Sheedy to win the Commonwealth crown in October.

And he will defend against Southern Area champion Butler at iceSheffield on April 27.

Former ABA champion Cameron had been expected to face English champion Elliott Matthews with both titles up for grabs but an injury to the Watford fighter scuppered the plans.

And promoter Dennis Hobson says the pressure is on Cameron to show he belongs at major title level and beyond by beating Butler.

"We’ve got Danny Butler, and that’s a smashing fight," Hobson said.

"Danny has fought at a good level, probably at a higher level than Elliott Matthews and, on paper, this is a tougher fight for Liam.

“One thing we’re definitely going to find out now is whether the Sam Sheedy fight, where Liam looked like he’d really gone up a level, whether that was a fluke or not.

"It’s up to Liam to show that it wasn’t and that he’s at that level, and better.

"One thing’s for sure, if he isn’t then he’ll struggle against Butler.

"Danny will be coming with all guns blazing because the Commonwealth is a major title.

“The fight will be shown live and free on Freesports TV and I’m also trying to organise an international fight with a Canadian promoter so we could be getting some Canadian TV involved too."

Bristol fighter Butler has won 27 of his 33 fights, ending nine early.

Two of his defeats came in Prizefighter tournaments – one of which came against Martin Murray - while he has also suffered losses to former world champion Darren Barker and world title contender Gary Corcoran.

