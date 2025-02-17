Calm and focused - that's world title hunting Dalton Smith

Dalton Smith is showing some good old-fashioned Sheffield pragmatism after being promoted to within touching distance of world title contention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The WBC's president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that the Handsworth super lightweight (17-0, 13 KOs) is now officially recognised as mandatory challenger for their crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith should go on to meet the victor of the bout between the reigning champion Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs), and Spaniard Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs.)

They clash on March 1 in New York.

The Steel City warrior may have to wait for his chance though.

If it offers them more financial gain, Puello, from the Dominican Republic, or Martin would get the chance of a voluntary opponent first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly, it remains a wonderful opportunity for the South Yorkshireman.

Yet the 28-year-old Matchroom fighter has given a calm and proportionate response to the news.

Dalton Smith beats Walid Ouizza Nottingham Arena Jan 25, 2025 Pic courtesy of Mark Robinson, Matchroom

"It is good but I am not getting too excited," he said.

"At the minute it is only a status, the only time I'll be happy is when I am a world champion - not being a mandatory for a title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is great, I can't thank the WBC, (promoter) Eddie Hearn, my team, my Dad, but that is ahead in the future.

"I will probably get one or two more fights in before that comes around. But, yeah, it's just a status as the minute."

Alberto Puello world champion

Smith said he wants to be out again towards the back end of April, and one that will "put me in good stead to go into these world title fights...someone who has got something on their resume.

"Those are the fights that I need, he told Boxing News.

Smith made light work of his last opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stopped France's Walid Ouizza at Nottingham Arena to add the European belt to his list of winnings.

Conner Kelsall from Denaby Main

Within four days, though, he relinquished that belt to clear the way towards his quest for a world title.

Meanwhile, the EBU has ruled that Conisbrough's Conner Kelsall (12-0, 1 KO) and Conor Quinn (10-1-1, 6 KOs) will meet again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Summer, the Rotherham-born flyweight, 26, collected the Commonwealth title with a fascinating, narrow points win over Quinn.

The European strap is now available after the retirement of Welsh champion Jay Harris.

Kelsall, a bar manager, and Belfast's Quinn need to reach a deal before March 5 or the bout will go to purse bids.