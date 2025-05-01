Callum Simpson's Barnsley is better than Rome!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are heady days for Callum Simpson. He is preparing to fight at his home town football stadium for the second time in 10 months, a feat few other boxers in the world can lay claim to.

Having already landed the British, Commonwealth and WBO Inter-Continental Super Middleweight titles, he is now about to compete for the vacant EBU European belt.

"I am making history," he says.

"I am going to be the first Barnsley-born and bred person to win a European title.

"It is going to be etched in history forever."

To say Simpson is confident that he will overcome Italian Ivan Zucco, 29, at Oakwell on June 7 is putting it mildly.

At a public event in Barnsley yesterday, he was asked about the task of beating Zucco in front of around 15,000 fans at the stadium.

He said he was looking forward to taking on the first unbeaten opponent in his 17-fight career. "I can't wait.

Callum Simpson man of the people Pic courtesy of Boxxer

"Our support is absolutely unbelievable. When I come out on fight night...there is no way I can lose with these behind me."

Then he was invited to speculate on future opponents - not something every boxer wants to do on the cusp of such a big event.

Callum, though, is a different type.

If Chris Eubank Jr steps up to super middle, he would take him on - and that goes to Ben Whittaker, after his victory over Sheffield's Liam Cameron, he indicated.

Callum Simpson and some of his Reds followers

"I am the man in Britain at the moment, I am going to be the man in Europe...the King of Europe!

"If they want to get in with a proper fighter, they are welcome to Oakwell in 2026."

Simpson, 28, admits he expects a "tough, tough fight" against a rival in Zucco who has stopped 10 out of his last 11 opponents.

"He has had 18 knockouts and more knockouts than I have had fights - you don't get 18 knockouts for no reason."

Terri Harper pic by Connor McMain at DRFC

While Callum's followers may be bubbling over with enthusiasm, one of their chants may be a little hard to rationalise: "Barnsley, it’s better than Rome!”

*WBO World Lightweight Champion Terri Harper and her team are to host open workouts at Frenchgate, Doncaster on Saturday, (12-4pm aprox.) The event sets the stage for a GBM Sports show at Doncaster Rovers stadium on May 23, when Terri defends her world title against undefeated German contender Ella Zimmerman.