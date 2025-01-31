Callum Simpson saves the show in London: easy win predicted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Callum Simpson makes a quick return to the ring this weekend. The Barnsley pincher (16-0) was competing only three weeks ago, impressively stopping Steed Woodall to make the first defence of his British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight titles in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But due to postponements on Saturday's Boxxer undercard at Wembley Arena, Simpson was drafted in at short notice to save the show.

He makes the second defence of his Commonwealth title against Elvis Ahorgah (13-2), live on Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ghanaian has only fought outside of his native land once, which subsequently led to his only stoppage loss, in Namibia against Hassan Mwakinyo.

Simpson will be in a confident mood he can add another stoppage defeat to the smaller, 24-year-old African contender.

But the champion will need to be wary of the contender's punch power, which has seen him score 12 KO’s from his 13 wins, albeit against much lower opposition.

PREDICTION

Although Simpson’s stoppage against Woodall was widely criticised for being premature, he was nonetheless very impressive in the two rounds of the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Simpson beats Steed Woodall in Sheffield, pic by Lawrence LustigBoxxer

It is hard to see how Simpson doesn't win again on Saturday night, with another early stoppage likely.

The 24-year-old Ahorgah, who only turned professional in 2022, might be strong, but he is very raw.

The Ghanaian puncher likes to fight in close quarters, throwing wild hooks whenever possible.

But Ahorgah is also easy to hit, so expect Simpson to be far too seasoned and score another stoppage win, setting up a potential South Yorkshire derby against Steel City gym’s Liam Cameron, for later in the year.