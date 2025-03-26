Callum Simpson repeats claim Ben Whittaker "bottled it" against Liam Cameron

Ben Whittaker's stock is pretty low in South Yorkshire. After his bizarre backward flip over the ring ropes against Sheffield's Liam Cameron in October, he has been consistently accused of seeking a way out of a losing fight.

The bout was judged as a draw, with the Steel City fighter amazed that he wasn't awarded victory over an opponent he appeared to be getting on top of.

The pair scrap again on April 20 in a genuine grudge match.

Cameron feels he has the ring knowhow, strength and determination to finish the job off.

Now another local super middleweight, Barnsley's Callum Simpson has poured scorn on the flashy fighter from the Midlands.

Simpson, who this week announced an Oakwell European title fight against Ivan Zucco (June 7), was asked about future opponents should he beat the Italian.

First, he suggested a defence against the popular Hamzah Sheeraz, who is moving up his weight division.

"He is definitely someone on my radar. At the moment I am ranked number one in the UK and he is a fringe world level fighter so it would be great to maybe defend the European against him...maybe by the end of the year."

Liam Cameron re-match with Ben Whittaker

But when he was asked by a Sky Sports presenter whether Whittaker could be in the frame, he replied: "I have been talking about him too much.

"He doesn't want it, his team doesn't want it.

"Everyone saw what Liam did to him within four rounds so I would do a lot worse than Liam did."

As for his fall over the ropes Simpson repeated his claim that Whittaker "had bottled it and found an easy way out.

Callum Simpson v Ahorgah Pic courtesy of Boxxer

"He was getting beat. They have got the rematch in four weeks and we will see how that goes."

While Simpson, who hopes to sell more than 15,000 tickets for his fight, continues his training camp, Cameron is brimming with confidence ahead of the 'Cameron v Whittaker 2' showdown at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

He also thinks Whittaker could have made a mistake by changing his coach midway between fights.

The Manor fighter remains disarmingly honest, admitting in one interview that Artur Beterbiev "would smash me in about five rounds."

The all-British rematch should provide quality entertainment. One fan tweeted that "Cameron has to do the ring walk in a wheelchair" - a dig at the way Whittaker left the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, in their last collision.