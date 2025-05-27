Callum Simpson: Fit to tie Kell Brook's shoe laces!
The Super Middleweight is in no way overlooking the threat presented by unbeaten Italian challenger Ivan Zucco, at the football ground, next month.
But the Barnsley fighter is confident enough to plot a potential show at Sheffield, a city he has had many links with over the years.
"It is a great Arena, I grew up watching the likes of Kell Brook and Anthony Joshua there," he says.
"Anthony's second-ever fight was on the Kell Brook v Vyacheslav Senchenko show (2013).
"I used to love fight nights at Sheffield Arena.
"I worked at Scotts Menswear, Meadowhall, and Kell used to come in, he was somebody I looked up to 100 per cent, growing up.
"When he came in the store, he was always polite and treated me with respect. He was never rude to me, and it was great to see him on the big stage.
"I used to serve Kell his shoes, even down to loosening his laces!
"As sponsors, we'd get free tickets and I'd get goosebumps watching Kell's walk-out. I loved his "All of the Lights" walk-out song, the South Yorkshire crowd and the whole atmosphere.
"When I watched that, his aura and everything, I thought: 'How do I become that type of person?'
"Then I got to thinking: 'Why not me?' Seeing Kell coming into my work and speaking to him made me realise that while people put him on a pedestal he was no different to myself and no different to normal people.
"Kell has played a massive role in my career, and I have told him that!
"So Sheffield Arena could potentially be next for me. We've done the Canon Medical Arena, which can hold about 3,500, and we are doing 10-15,000 for Oakwell.
"The thing is Oakwell is only available for one month in the summer, so the next natural progression is to go to Sheffield Arena or Leeds."
A win over Zucco in Barnsley on the Boxxer bill would put Simpson in some illustrious company - other Brits to have won the Euro belt in his weight division are James Degale, Chris Eubank, and Nigel Benn.
"I am in amazing company! It's great to put myself amongst those names.
"I have done it in a traditional way and here I am on merit, through hard work - central area title, British Commonwealth...titles, and worked my way up next to European.
"It would mean a lot to win, just mentioning those names, I'm in good stock to raise that belt with home crowd will be amazing."
Certainly, Simpson's camp has been a solid one.
He believes in the value of top-class sparring and is grateful to have had Joe Ward, who had a glittering amateur career, 15 times as Irish champion, Olympian, repeat world and European medallist, and Lerrone Richards, who is based with Dave Coldwell in Rotherham, helping him.
Others have included Mick Learmonth, an unbeaten light heavyweight from Leeds and Kyle Davies, from Stoke.
Callum also paid tribute to Bridlington's Oliver Male and James Precious, who had given him "great work.
"I owe them a lot. They have contributed towards my camp massively - it is almost a team effort in that sense. We have been working on things for me, but it all help them as well."
Earlier in his career, Simpson has sparred with Lyndon Arthur, Liam Cameron, Mark Heffron, Padraig McCrory and he was in Canada for nine weeks sparring with Artur Beterbiev.
