Busy Summer ahead for South Yorkshire boxers

By Bob Westerdale
Published 13th May 2024
Three prizes are up for grabs in a meaty night of boxing action next month.

Fifteen-fight unbeaten Dom Hunt, who trains at Sheffield's Riley's gym, will take part in a British welterweight title eliminator against Ben Vaughan, from Northampton, at the Magna Centre, Rotherham on June 29.

Doncaster's James Flint, who put in a sensational winning performance against Campbell Hatton recently, squares off with Airdrie's Kyle Boyd, for the IBO Intercontinental super lightweight title.

And Joe Garside will compete with Will Harrison for the vacant Central Area welterweight belt on the Stefy Bull-Ryan Rhodes promotion.

Ryan RhodesRyan Rhodes
Rhodes said: "This will be a big night for a lot of local fighters.

"We have some interesting characters on the bill. It is an important evening for Dom with a shot at the British title on the line.

"James Flint comes off a very good fight with Hatton, he is an aggressive, fit, and determined young lad."

Doncaster's Hughie Wilson hopes to move his record to nine straight wins.

James Flint Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom BJames Flint Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom B
While Donny/Rotherham's Conner Kelsall will hope to enhance his 11 winning streak.

Meanwhile, Parson Cross's Keanen Wainwright will be back in the ring on July 13.

Wainright lost a gruelling 10 rounder with Louis Horn at the same venue, but is keen to bounce back.

He will face Billy Pickles, from Leeds.

Mikey Harrison - highly rated by Sheffield promoter Dennis Hobson - will make his professional debut in a four rounder at Skate Central, Queens Road, too.

*Rotherham's knock-out merchant Taz Nadeem will pit his wits against Patryk Polasik at York Hall, Bethnal Green later this month on an Izzy Asif show.

Sheffield trained Stevi Levy will take on Tysie Gallagher, the winner walking away with the British and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight titles.

Related topics:summerSouth YorkshireSheffieldRotherham