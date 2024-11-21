Brother and sister fighters prepare for major boxing weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Red Johnson doesn't have to look far across the Ingle gym to confirm why he must be on top form when he takes on an experienced rival, this weekend.

His team-mate Mohammed Subhaan lost his own unbeaten record, in his last appearance, to a journeyman with twice as many losses on his CV as wins.

It was a sobering result for Subhaan, who is determined to bounce back this weekend, on the VIP Promotions bill at the Metrodome, Barnsley on Saturday.

On the same card is Red, 27, from Intake (7-0-0) who faces Maltby's Dale Kellam.

Red's sister Bianca, 31, also makes her professional debut against Aberdeen's Shelley MacDonald.

On paper, Red shouldn't have too much trouble beating Dale, who has yet to record a professional victory in seven attempts.

It may only be a four-rounder tick-over event at a catchweight 13 stones, but the Sheffielder only has to look at Mohammed's stoppage defeat to Mexican Ramiro Garcia Lopez at the same venue in August as a warning sign.

"Everyone you face can be a dangerous opponent, it is as simple as that," says Red.

"It is a cliché but I train every fight to the best of my ability; I never slack or overlook anyone.

"I have fought some very good journeymen - they can pick up wins every so often.

"I have to show up and keep performing to the best of my ability.

"It is drilled into us at the Ingle gym that we do best at all times, preparation is key, and that's the mindset I have. You have to prepare for the worst and acquit myself by showing up on the day, proper."

Bianca and Red Johnson

As for Subhaan, who fights Nicaraguan Eliecer Quezada at Barnsley, Red says: "He was straight back in the gym, he has a positive attitude.

"Mohammed is a very good fighter, he got caught in his last fight but it was only his eighth fight...we are both still novices in the game.

"He dealt with it, he will have learned from that and has had a good camp.

"He just wants to get in the ring and get it over. He's been looking forward to it and looking well."

One on the chin Red Johnson gets stuck in Pic Connor McMain

Red earnestly hopes his sister enjoys her debut, as he did in April 2022.

"I want her to embrace it and enjoy it.

"I feel I can control my nerves and emotions better because I am not new to it. But she'll be fine.

"It's not a distraction her being on the same bill, I have got a job to do and I take it very seriously - but I want her to take control of the show and enjoy the moment."

FULL CARD Dempsey Wale 12 0 0 Barnsley v Erick Omar Lopez 16 21 2 Mexico, super lightweight. Paul Clewes 9 1 0 Doncaster v Jake Bray 3 25 2 Stainforth super middle Mohammed Subhaan 7 1 0 Sheffield/Bradford v Eliecer Quezada 24 31 3 Nicaragua light Brandon Pickup 1 0 0 Wakefield v Ryan Labourn 0 20 2 Bradford cruiser Keanan Holford 1 0 0 Wakefield v Michael Mooney 10 110 3 Worcester welter Jake Jon Cleary debut Wombwell v Richard Helm 1 41 1 Rochdale welter Bianca Johnson debut Intake, v Shelley MacDonald 0 2 0 Aberdeen feather Tommy Sams 4 0 0 Woodlands, Doncastr, v Dylan Courtney 2 16 2 Cornwall light heavy Red Johnson 7 0 0 Intake v Dale Kellam 0 6 1 Maltby light heavy